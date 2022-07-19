Alibaba Cloud and New Scientist join forces to launch new series, Tech for Innovation

New Scientist has teamed up with Alibaba Cloud, and content agency Hub, to create a video series about innovative technologies accelerating our digital world.

New Scientist, the world’s most popular weekly science and technology publication, today announced it has teamed up with a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Alibaba Cloud, and award-winning London content marketing and video agency Hub, to create a brand new video series about the innovative new technologies that are accelerating our digital world.

By 2025, cloud-native platforms will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives - up from less than 40% in 2021 - according to research and advisory firm, Forrester. This informative new series will look at how cloud technology is transforming organisations and fast-becoming a potential game-changer for how companies will operate and innovate in the future.

Over the course of five weekly episodes, Tech for Innovation, will feature world renowned technology thought leaders and Alibaba Cloud experts discussing the impact of cloud computing on a number of key areas, including: promoting sustainability, innovations in both in-store and online retail, the digital transformations driving the future of finance, the cutting-edge tech likely to impact society in the next five years, and growth opportunities in the metaverse.

Selina Yuan, Alibaba Group Vice President and Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International President, said, “Nowadays technology innovation is one of the driving forces for business success, society wellbeing and sustainable development. As a global leading cloud service provider, we are committed to providing the best-in-class cloud computing infrastructure and technologies, and proven industry solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We are glad to work with New Scientist and Hub to share our know-how and insights with business decision makers and innovators.“

Adrian Newton, Commercial and Events Director at New Scientist, said, “Cloud technologies are in the process of revolutionising the way we live, work and play, that's why New Scientist CoLab is proud to partner with Alibaba Cloud to explore this revolution and to unlock four fantastic New Scientist articles for readers to enjoy for free."

David Hunstone, Managing Director at Hub, said, “Cloud technology is revolutionising every sector of industry and Alibaba Cloud is at the forefront of this revolution. New Scientist is the ideal media partner on this project as they report on cutting edge innovations in science and technology and are a recognised authority to their global audience. Hub is delighted to have played our part in helping bring this partnership to life”.

Episodes will be published weekly from 16 June.

To watch the series and learn more about the exciting new innovations being made possible by cloud computing technology visit https://techforinnovation.alibaba.colab.newscientist.com/ and https://www.alibabacloud.com/tech-for-innovation

To learn more about Alibaba Cloud’s vision, mission, technology related capabilities and social impact visit https://resource.alibabacloud.com/whitepaper/sustainability-report-2021_4278

