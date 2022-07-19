Kneip announces new strategic partnership with FWW to make EETs available for the German fund market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kneip today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ISS FWW (FWW Fundservices GmbH) to make European ESG Templates (EET) available in the German market via ISS FWW.
EETs were launched in June 2022 to facilitate the exchange of ESG data between market participants as required in order to comply with European financial market regulation. Through this partnership, Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, will provide its Data Collection Service for the EET on behalf of ISS FWW, a leading German fund data distributor based in Munich. The partnership will help to provision transparent, up-to-date and correct ESG data to investors.
Enrique Sacau, CEO, Kneip said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ISS FWW as one of our sister companies at Deutsche Börse Group to leverage our technology and data expertise in order to provide high quality data to investors in Germany.”
Marc Bonnet, Managing Director at ISS FWW, said: “This strategic partnership will enhance existing cooperation between ISS FWW and Kneip, which has been built on the mutual appreciation of each other’s strengths to benefit clients, and lay the foundation for developing further innovative projects in the near future.”
About Kneip. Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. Kneip has been part of Deutsche Boerse Group since 2022.
Christophe Eschenbrenner
EETs were launched in June 2022 to facilitate the exchange of ESG data between market participants as required in order to comply with European financial market regulation. Through this partnership, Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, will provide its Data Collection Service for the EET on behalf of ISS FWW, a leading German fund data distributor based in Munich. The partnership will help to provision transparent, up-to-date and correct ESG data to investors.
Enrique Sacau, CEO, Kneip said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ISS FWW as one of our sister companies at Deutsche Börse Group to leverage our technology and data expertise in order to provide high quality data to investors in Germany.”
Marc Bonnet, Managing Director at ISS FWW, said: “This strategic partnership will enhance existing cooperation between ISS FWW and Kneip, which has been built on the mutual appreciation of each other’s strengths to benefit clients, and lay the foundation for developing further innovative projects in the near future.”
About Kneip. Kneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. Kneip has been part of Deutsche Boerse Group since 2022.
Christophe Eschenbrenner
Kneip
marcom@kneip.com