The Next Azuki? Trending Asura NFT is Launching This Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asura, an NFT project that has amassed over 40,000 organic Twitter followers within just a few weeks despite the challenging market condition, is set to launch on July 24th, 2022, on the OpenSea marketplace. Asura’s unique art design and revenue-sharing business model is the one bright spot in the NFT bear market. Some observers have even likened it to the popular Azuki project.
Asura is dedicated to assisting its members in identifying themselves by bridging the gap between the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 spaces. Using NFT technology, Asura aims to create an original, unique, and diverse brand with its own manga universe that delivers quality, starting with one of the most detailed and distinctive arts in the NFT space.
To ensure the community as a whole may effectively share resources, all owners of an Asura can enter the Shadow Ward. The Shadow Ward is an ecosystem powered by creativity, and gaining entry here provides members with the benefits of the brand’s resources and networks. Asura also enables its members to explore possible financial benefits from the NFT characters they own. By doing this, the community will be able to maximize the impact of the Shadow Ward and collaboratively raise the Asura brand's worth, a novel idea that has the potential to reinvent Web3 brands.
Asura is also a project that strongly emphasizes streetwear, which would be primarily based on its characters. It believes that while the profile picture (PFP) is one’s identity in the digital world, the clothes one wear is a massive part of one’s identity in the real world. Aside from streetwear, Asura plans to drop more NFTs, digital collectibles, 3D models, exclusive mangas and unique music events.
Exceptional NFT Art Design
Asura’s NFT art design is renowned for its unique perspective and exceptional quality. Its 4K image resolution and distinguishable back-facing design easily set it apart from other iconic NFTs, such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Azuki, Doodles and other blue-chip projects.
Extensive Industry Collaborations
Asura has also taken initiatives in providing value to its members through a series of partnerships. Its partnerships include a streetwear collaboration with Pestle & Mortar (PMC) and a technical partnership with Hyper, a Silicon Valley startup backed by Stripe, General Catalyst, and Y-Combinator.
In addition, Asura has established significant Web3 ties by collaborating with popular NFT collectives like Karafuru, Nanoverse, Project Godjira, Cyberkongz, BBRC and others.
Explosive Followings and Long-Term Plans
In just a few weeks, Asura has amassed over 40,000 Twitter followers and 25,000 Discord channel members. All Discord channel members will have the chance to compete for whitelist spots by attending fun and interactive events hosted by the team in the discord.
In the long-term, Asura intends to grow the brand’s awareness, value and reach to bring this project the global recognition it deserves from its art, streetwear and manga. Its goal has always been to reward early supporters while building value for future members.
Meet them in the Shadows
In the Shadow Ward, time stops, and the mind flows. Get ready to write the narrative in the NFT space with Asura’s official launch on July 24th, 2022 on the OpenSea marketplace.
Keep an eye out for more information on Asura:
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/theasuraproject
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheAsuraProject
White Paper: https://shadowbook.theasuraproject.com
Jasmine Hu
