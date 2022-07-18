Medical Ceramics Market Report 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Ceramics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size,Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global medical ceramics market size reached a US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2022-2027.

Medical ceramics, or bio-ceramics, are the biocompatible materials used for various contact and non-contact medical applications. Some of the commonly used medical ceramics include bio-inert ceramics, which are manufactured using alumina and zirconia, bioactive ceramics, which are manufactured using hydroxyapatite and glass, and bioresorbable and piezoelectric ceramics. They are commonly used in dental and bone implants, prosthetic dentures, and diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices, such as heart valves, pacemaker electrodes, consumables, etc.

Medical Ceramics Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of dental and medical ailments across the globe is primarily driving the medical ceramics market. In addition to this, the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to serious health conditions and require frequent surgical procedures, is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, the rising need for alumina-based medical ceramics to manufacture shoulder, knee, and hip implants for orthopedic procedures is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of plastic surgeries and advanced wound healing technologies is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements, including the development of innovative and novel medical ceramics, are also positively influencing the product demand. Besides this, the introduction of minimally invasive (MI) implants for dental, orthopedic, and cardiovascular applications, which cause minimal discomfort and increase the efficacy of the medical procedures, is expected to propel the medical ceramics market in the coming years.

Global Medical Ceramics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M, CeramTec, CoorsTek, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGK Spark Plug, Straumann and Zimmer Biomet.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Bioinert

Bioactive

Bioresorbable

Others

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic

Implantable Devices

Dental

Surgical and Diagnostic Instruments

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

