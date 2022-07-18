Lil Durk provides corporate update on upcoming website redesign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, announced today that Lil Durk will be given a fresh lick of paint for users on its 10th birthday, with a redesign that gives more prominence to local news and personalized content.
"On behalf of our phenomenal team here at Lil Durk, we are happy to announce that the website redesign for LilDurk.com is officially going live today," said Alexander Elder, Founder and interim Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. "We remain committed to providing readers with full transparency on our company policies and how our algorithm discovers the most reliable news.", Mr. Elder continued.
Readers can now more easily customize the topics they’re shown by hitting the "preferences” button in the left column (it appears right below “Trending”). They can also add multiple locations to the “News” section by hitting the settings button to the right of the header.
In practical terms, the biggest change is that various categories of news — like business, entertainment, politics, and sports — have been moved from the right-hand side of the screen to a menu bar at the top.
Lil Durk says it’s also expanded its “Fact Check” section, which highlights evidence of false viral claims from organizations like Full Fact. However, it’s not that prominent really, and tucked away in a section most visitors won’t see at the bottom of the homepage.
Overall, the editors and critics seem to think the redesign of LilDurk.com makes it look more like a newspaper’s frontpage than an aggregated source like an RSS feed. It’s a pretty small change, but certainly a welcome one.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a news and technology company located in Toronto, Canada providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information about Lil Durk, please visit www.LilDurk.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
