Connect44 Group makes a strategic investment in MYX, аn AI-powered digital twin technology start-up
MYX is a technology start-up developing digital twin solutions for the management of large-scale asset networks, with a focus on the telecom industry.LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect44 Group’s key aim is to develop state-of-the-art services for its customers across Europe. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to invest in cutting-edge technological solutions, the Connect44 Group has undertaken a strategic equity investment in MYX AD as part of the company’s latest funding round. MYX is a Bulgaria-based technology start-up developing digital twin solutions for the management of large-scale asset networks, with a particular focus on the telecom industry.
The new venture has signed up major clients already, providing solutions to entities across all verticals within the telecom sector and beyond, including mobile operators, tower companies, and system integrators.
A digital twin solution with a powerful tool for digital asset management
The AI-powered digital twin platform developed by MYX offers a wide array of benefits to businesses across any industry which focuses on managing complex asset networks, including infrastructure, renewables, mining, real estate, and electricity transmission, amongst others.
Within the telecom sector, the digital twin solution can support clients in a wide spectrum of activities, including end-to-end site design & rollout, inventory check & updates, EMF & ICNIRP compliance checks, and structural analysis. Moreover, the platform can generate accurate BIM models, enabling holistic management of a client’s network automatically and significantly reducing the time required to produce key outputs.
“Ever since we founded the Connect44 Group over 20 years ago, we were always on a mission to deliver best-in-class services to our customers and potential customers. Besides the wonderful dedication of our team, we also relied on strategic investments in tech companies like MYX that innovate and develop state-of-the-art solutions which can bring added value to us as a company, but also to our partners”, said Leo Kidel, Connect44 Co-founder and MYX Board Director.
Investment propelling expansion within the telecom industry
MYX’s latest investment round led by Connect44 will provide the company with the necessary resources in order to further expand within the telecom sector and continue capturing strategic clients in key markets.
“The capital raised in our latest investment round will be deployed in order to further consolidate our position as the market-leading provider of end-to-end digital twin solutions within the telecom sector. Leveraging Connect44’s network and combining that with strategic investments in establishing on-the-ground presence in key markets and further developing our solution will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve and continue delivering cutting-edge technology to our clients”, explained Yavor Mihailov, MYX’s Co-founder & CEO.
About CONNECT44
Connect44 Group is a System Integrator in areas such as mobile solutions, fixed networks and enterprise services, with offices in 10 countries. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, the Connect44 brand was co-founded by Leo Kidel and James Rogerson in 2000. That partnership marked the beginning of a remarkable digital journey, which made it possible nowadays to have more than 1.200 employees in Europe.
Find more information online at: https://connect44.com/
About MYX
MYX AD is a technology start-up focused on developing software solutions for management of large-scale asset networks, combining digital twin technology with AI-powered analytics. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, MYX services clients internationally, with a particular focus on the telecom sector. MYX’s founding team consists of six members who come from a variety of backgrounds, bringing together unique expertise in a diverse set of business areas. Prior to the investment round led by Connect44, MYX raised another investment in March 2021.
Find more information online at: https://myxrobotics.com/
