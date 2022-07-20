Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,999 in the last 365 days.

Philippe A. Haddad to Star Alongside Danny Trejo in New Horror Feature "Sacrate," Production is Now Underway

Actor Philippe A. Haddad

Actor Philippe A. Haddad

Actors Philippe A. Haddad and Danny Trejo reunite for new horror film, "Sacrate," now shooting.

Actors Philippe A. Haddad and Danny Trejo reunite for new horror film, "Sacrate."

The cast and crew of horror feature "Sacrate," shooting on location outside of Los Angeles.

Cast and crew of horror feature "Sacrate," shooting on location outside of Los Angeles.

Shooting in the Los Angeles Area, Co-directed by Humberto Rosa & Brian Frank Visciglia; produced by Alvaro Vasquez, Humberto Rosa for Flatline Productions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production is now underway in Los Angeles on "Sacrate," a horror feature film starring Philippe A. Haddad (American Sicario) alongside Danny Trejo ("Desperado," "Heat," "From Dusk Till Dawn").

The filmmakers, co-directors Humberto Rosa & Brian Frank Visciglia; describe the film, " At the stroke of midnight, past sins come back to haunt a group of friends, as they fight for not only their lives but also for the good of mankind in this mind twisting horror." The film, written by Sean Crayne, Humberto Rosa, and Brian Frank Viscigila will also feature Paris Dylan, Gabriel Sousa, Kira Cahill, Vivien Soraya, and is produced by Alvaro Vasquez for Flatline productions and Mindgate Motion Pictures.

"Sacrate" marks a reunion of sorts for actors Philippe A. Haddad and Danny Trejo, who starred alongside each other in the 2021 cartel-drama "American Sicario" which starred Haddad as American gangster Erik Vasquez, scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies. Haddad also served as the film's executive producer.

Philippe A. Haddad is represented by Brad Small, Fox Rothschild LLP.

Sascha Alonso-Brilliant
GB&A
gbriliant@gmail.com

You just read:

Philippe A. Haddad to Star Alongside Danny Trejo in New Horror Feature "Sacrate," Production is Now Underway

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.