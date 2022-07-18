The Health 2.0 Conference Is All Set To Redefine Healthcare At Its Winter Edition In Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- After its successful spring feature, the Health 2.0 Conference is back with a fresh edition. With the aim of bringing together healthcare experts and organizations from all over the globe under one roof, the Health 2.0 Conference is scheduled for December 16-18, 2022, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE.
This 3-day healthcare forum highlights the latest developments in the healthcare and wellness sectors on its global platform, along with facilitating networking and collaboration opportunities between progressive individuals and companies from a wide range of specialties. It also provides an invaluable opportunity to learn from other start-ups, healthcare professionals, and the world's most innovative minds.
When asked about the focus of the upcoming healthcare conference in Dubai, Aayushi Kapil, Manager, Health 2.0 Conference, shared, "We are eager to bring forth the greatest and brightest leaders of the healthcare industry together who have made remarkable contributions to the progression of the healthcare and wellness community. While they are excited to explore the healthcare sector's different aspects, innovations, and disruptions, we are pumped to welcome these leading professionals and organizations on our platform!"
The pandemic, in particular, led to unprecedented changes in the healthcare space and fuelled new challenges for practitioners, payers, as well as insurers. Through this event, the organizers hope to provide a platform wherein experts can share the lessons learned and talk about solutions to problems being faced as far as the prompt delivery of healthcare services is concerned in the post-COVID era.
Through the in-person event’s speaker sessions and fireside chats, noteworthy leaders from all over the world will shed light on topics like accessibility, affordability, and availability of healthcare facilities, the latest health technologies, trends, and tools of healthcare, the importance of nutrition, youth mental health, the sudden popularity of life insurance schemes, prevention and detection of infectious diseases, modern medicines, medical scams/frauds, and ways to avoid being a victim of health tech spam cases.
Acknowledging the unparalleled efforts of healthcare practitioners and organizations, the upcoming health conference will also have an exclusive recognition session to honor and appreciate them. The honorees will be recognized on stage before top surgeons, C-level executives, investors, healthcare professionals, and researchers who will be in attendance. In addition to this, it will feature start-up presentations, exhibit booths, and exclusive panel discussions. For more details about the Health 2.0 Conference, please visit https://www.health2conf.com/.
