The Marketing 2.0 Conference Announces Dates For Its Winter 2022 Edition In The USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marketing 2.0 Conference, a global gathering of brand builders & marketers, has recently announced that its upcoming Winter Edition will take place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, on December 19-21, 2022.
In hopes of bringing those passionate about this field together to share their knowledge, the conference will assemble prominent leaders of the community to disseminate knowledge through engaging sessions. Over three days, it will attempt to teach businesses how to connect with consumers better and boost brands’ visibility through learning from the best in this industry.
The premier marketing and advertising conference will also unveil new technologies, discoveries, and ideas that help brands get ahead when it comes to content production, branding, and marketing, or anything else one could think of related to selling something. In addition, it strives to innovate at an accelerated pace, beyond conceptual ideas and theoretical notions.
The Marketing 2.0 Conference aims to provide actionable marketing strategies that work. It gives professionals a chance to witness the forging of profitable partnerships between like-minded peers - all happening on a global scale.
While announcing the dates of the latest edition, Jatin Kanojia, Manager, Marketing 2.0 Conference, commented, “The Marketing 2.0 Conference has earlier hosted events in Dubai and Las Vegas, all of which saw significant footfall. Acknowledging the response we got, we decided to come back sooner than expected. We are now inviting the world’s foremost CMOs, innovators, senior marketers, brand strategists, digital executives, and advertisers to share their experience and knowledge. And yes, this upcoming edition is going to be bolder, bigger & better!”
With focused speaker sessions, captivating panel discussions, live Q&A sessions, and various high-energy networking events, the conference will grapple with several important topics, such as product testing, the resurgence of click fraud, spam, and scams, marketing education, how to increase conversion rates in this post-COVID-19 era, customer-centric innovation, and so on. Start-ups and digital marketing agencies can also promote their products, ideas, and services before potential clients by making use of the Marketing 2.0 Conference's exhibitor space and by participating in VC pitches.
In its Winter Edition, the Marketing 2.0 Conference is focused on empowering marketers with brand-building ideas, invaluable insights, and an abundance of contacts — all of which will give business owners the competitive edge they need to stay ahead in the global marketplace. To know more about its offerings and agenda for its USA edition in Las Vegas, visit www.marketing2conf.com.
Media contact:
The Marketing 2.0 Conference
+1 213-873-8585
contact@marketing2conf.com
