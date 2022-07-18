The Internet 2.0 Conference Will Be Back In Dubai With Its Winter Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet 2.0 Conference's spring feature's great success encouraged it to revisit Dubai with a brand new edition. The Winter Edition of the Internet 2.0 Conference is scheduled for December 16-18, 2022, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE.
This 3-day tech event unites robotic pioneers, gamification consultants, marketing and advertising professionals, cloud computing experts, SaaS companies, IoT companies, fintech companies, app development companies, blockchain companies, and many more leaders of the tech world. It provides a platform for tech enthusiasts to learn, collaborate, and network with other tech leaders from across the globe.
When asked about the upcoming event, Shivani Verma, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference, expressed, "In this Winter Edition, we aim to highlight the revolutionization brought by technology in various other industries, especially during COVID. We want to spread the message that technology is a friend and not a threat if implemented with the right intentions in the right manner for the right cause."
The pandemic highlighted how people could learn, work, and connect with their loved ones in the comfort of their homes with technology. The Internet 2.0 Conference aims to spread awareness about the advantages as well as the flipsides of adopting the latest technologies like AI, ML, AR, blockchain, robotics, and big data and their role in business augmentation. It also emphasizes being cautious with one’s data and will bring experts to talk about how people can stay safe from popular scams/frauds like crypto fraud, malicious spam, and phishing.
Apart from providing a learning platform, the Internet 2.0 Conference facilitates networking and collaboration among like-minded individuals to comprehend various perspectives and explore new possibilities in this rapidly growing industry.
The tech leaders and organizations can expand their learnings by attending or participating in various speaker sessions, panel discussions, live Q/A sessions, fireside chats, and exhibiting their company's solutions at this highly engaging and interactive tech forum. It also opens a window of opportunity for startups to present their solutions before key investors and other leading companies. One can exhibit at booths and create brand awareness at this innovative conference.
Along with these knowledge-intensive sessions, attendees will also witness a unique recognition program at the Internet 2.0 Conference. The awardees will be recognized before the renowned tech experts, innovators, investors, and organizations on this global platform for their incredible contributions and for conceptualizing innovative tech-driven solutions. For more details about the Internet 2.0 Conference's upcoming Dubai edition, please visit https://www.internet2conf.com/.
Media contact:
Internet 2.0 Conference
+1 346-226-8280
contact@internet2conf.com
