Marc Elrich for County Executive Re-election Campaign Announces Rep. Jamie Raskin's Support
ROCKVILLE, MD. July 13 | the Marc Elrich for County Executive re-election campaign announces the support from Congressman Jamie Raskin (CD-08)
I'm voting for Marc Elrich...there are two kinds of politicians. There are power politicians and there are justice politicians. Marc Elrich has always been the quintessential justice politician.”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endorsement News - Rep. Jamie Raskin endorses Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich for re-election
— Congressman Jamie Raskin
On July 16, the Marc Elrich for County Executive re-election campaign announced the vote and support from Congressman Jamie Raskin (CD-08) of County Executive Marc Elrich’s bid for re-election.
“I had quite a week defending democracy against the coups, and the insurrections, the political violence, and the attempt to usurp the will of the people,” said Raskin, stopping by a GOTV canvass “So I thought I would just swing by to tell everybody that I'm voting for Marc Elrich who is making democracy work here in Montgomery County”.
Elrich and Raskin began working together as elected officials in 2006 when Raskin became State Senator for D20 and Elrich was elected to his first term as an at-large County Councilmember. But they had known each other prior to then and shared common goals. “I have known Marc for most of my life. He's always the same Marc. You know what you're going to get with Marc Elrich. We can count on him, and we counted on him through COVID-19, where Montgomery County became one of the leading counties in America to get people vaccinated and promote public health,” said Raskin. “And for that reason alone, we owe you a debt of gratitude. Getting us through that in such a powerful way…Marc has been a great fighter and champion for a living wage, not just a minimum wage, but a living wage…You have been a great champion of a woman’s right to choose, especially during these hard times. So I want to thank you for your leadership across a whole crossection of important problems,” said Raskin.
“There are two kinds of politicians out there. There are power politicians and there are justice politicians. Marc Elrich has always been the quintessential justice politician. And so that means he needs everybody to get out and vote,” said Congressman Raskin.
“I am honored to have Congressman Raskin’s support in our campaign for re-election, he has been a fearless defender of democracy at the national level and tireless in helping his constituents back home,” Elrich said. “I thank Congressman Raskin for his relentless defense of democracy. I am grateful for his vote and support. I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Montgomery County residents”
Advancing racial justice and social equity have been hallmarks of the careers of both elected leaders, who have also championed environmental protection and decent working conditions, including increasing the minimum wage, which Elrich sponsored at the County level and Raskin supported at the state level.
###
Marc Elrich was elected as Montgomery County Executive in 2018. A former elementary school teacher, he was previously an at-large Montgomery County Council Member since 2006 and served on the Takoma Park City Council. For more information, visit www.marcelrich.org/jamieraskin
