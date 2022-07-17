Mayor Bowser to Provide Update on Monkeypox Outbreak and Response Efforts

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 18, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health, will provide an update on the monkeypox outbreak, vaccinations and the District’s ongoing response efforts.

Information about monkeypox and pre-registration for the vaccine is available at preventmonkeypox.dc.gov. All residents are invited to pre-register; however, eligibility is currently limited to individuals considered most at risk of exposure. Currently, to be considered eligible for the monkeypox vaccination, people must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older and:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

WHEN:

Monday, July 18, at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health

Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman Walker Health

WHERE:

Whitman-Walker Health

1525 14th St NW

*Closest Metro Station: Shaw-Howard Univ Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & Q St NW*

