Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,723 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Provide Update on Monkeypox Outbreak and Response Efforts

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 18, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health, will provide an update on the monkeypox outbreak, vaccinations and the District’s ongoing response efforts.

Information about monkeypox and pre-registration for the vaccine is available at preventmonkeypox.dc.gov. All residents are invited to pre-register; however, eligibility is currently limited to individuals considered most at risk of exposure. Currently, to be considered eligible for the monkeypox vaccination, people must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older and: 

  • Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or
  • Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or
  • Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or
  • Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

WHEN:   
Monday, July 18, at 11 am

WHO:   
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health 
Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman Walker Health

WHERE:   
Whitman-Walker Health
1525 14th St NW
*Closest Metro Station: Shaw-Howard Univ Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & Q St NW*

  Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Provide Update on Monkeypox Outbreak and Response Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.