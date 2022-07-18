Serverless Architecture Industry Size Worth $21,988.07 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 27.8%, Allied Market Research

Serverless Architecture Industry

Several benefits such as enhanced scalability and cost-efficiency of serverless architecture propel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid rise of the app development market along with increase in demand for useful applications for different platforms such as Android and iOS have boosted the growth of the serverless architecture Industry.

Growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have supplemented to the growth of the market. The region of North America region accounted for nearly half of the market of global serverless architecture in terms of revenue in 2017.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serverless architecture industry generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The public cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. The major factors that drive the growth of this segment include its high availability, cost-efficiency and capabilities to improve the functionality as well as overall development process. However, the private cloud segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its less vendor-locking problems and enhanced security.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5290

Based on applications, the web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to serverless computing that allows developing and running of an application without the servers. This reduces the complex procedures such as planning capacity of the application, installation of hardware, procurement, and software.

However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to growing IoT industry and increasing number of data sets associated with these connected devices.

Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to factors such as on-going IT modernization in well-established telecommunication industries and increase in adoption of IoT-based devices which are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5290

However, North America contributed to nearly half of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to growth of the app development market, well-established cloud industry, and significant adoption of serverless architecture for media processing and IoT applications.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.

Key Benefits for Serverless Architecture Market:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global serverless architecture market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current serverless architecture market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the serverless architecture industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Security Gateway Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter