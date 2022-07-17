THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will debate the ten bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (10 bills)
- S. 144 – Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act (Sen. Feinstein – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1286 – Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Hoyer – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3222 – Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Sewell – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4404 – Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6337 – Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7002 – Gateway Solidarity Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7025 – Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7693 – National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Rep. Westerman – Natural Resources)
- H.Res. 1130 – Expressing support for the sovereign decision of Finland and Sweden to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as well as calling on all members of NATO to ratify the protocols of accession swiftly, as amended (Rep. Keating – Foreign Affairs)