Small Biz Buddha Introduces Scholarship For Business Students

Small Biz Buddha is offering $1000 towards tuition, college expenses, or startup capital for entrepreneurial students.

We’re excited to support young entrepreneurs in any way we can” — Corey Holtam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmallBizBuddha.com announced the Student Entrepreneur Program, a new scholarship for business students. Student Entrepreneur Scholarships can be used for tuition or living expenses for students focused on studying business and offers a jumpstart for students to launch a new company or fund an ongoing project.

The scholarship will be awarded to one student every year. To qualify, the applicant must be actively enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate business or entrepreneurship program at an accredited U.S. college or university as of September 1, 2022 and must be 18 years or older by September 1, 2022.

Small Biz Buddha is a small business mindset and wellness website that helps business owners, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. They offer information on how to start and run profitable businesses from funding, to hiring, to management. Small Biz Buddha offers grant programs, scholarships, and many other resources to help entrepreneurs succeed.

“We’re excited to support young entrepreneurs in any way we can” says Corey Holtam, Editor at smallbizbuddha.com.

Small Biz Buddha is looking forward to offering this program long into the future. We want to support motivated students by offering resources they can use to start businesses. We understand that sometimes having an idea or a passion is not enough. Money is a necessary part of starting a business and we believe it is our duty to help in any way we can.

Features and benefits of Student Entrepreneur Scholarship include.

· A chance for students to fund a new business ideas while they study

· Support for young entrepreneurs to grow an existing business

· A great way for student entrepreneurs to pay for college expenses while they work on their business

The scholarship application period starts July 18 2022. Students must submit an essay of 500-1000 words explaining their new business. For more information on the Student Entrepreneur Scholarship program, visit https://smallbizbuddha.com/