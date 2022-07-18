The importance of both diet & exercise when it comes to longevity

App Store Preview App & Play Stores Weight Loss Buddy

It’s tempting to think one can regularly indulge in a plate of fettuccine and erase the negative health effects with an intense workout. But think again.

You can't help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself” — Joey Dweck

TENAFFLY, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s tempting to think one can regularly indulge in a plate of fettuccine Alfredo or a huge slice of cheesecake and erase the negative health effects with an intense workout. But that’s just not the case, a new study has found.Exercise does not fully compensate for a poor diet when it comes to living longer, researchers reported this month in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Separate research has previously found exercise likely doesn’t help people lose weight.The new study dismissed “sensationalized” headlines and “misleading” ads for exercise regimens that “lure consumers into the idea of ‘working out to eat whatever they want.’”Dietary quality still matters in those who are very physically active, said Melody Ding, the lead author and an associate professor in the department of medicine and health at the University of Sydney in Australia.“Participants with the lowest mortality risk were the ones with high levels of physical activity and high-quality diet consistently across all three outcomes: deaths from all causes, deaths from cardiovascular disease and deaths from cancer,” Ding told TODAY.“Exercise still protects against mortality risk even if someone has a bad diet, it is just that it is much better to have both exercise and a good diet.”About WeightLossBuddyWeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.Its new and improved app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, andat the same time learning from their experience.Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connectwith people who have similar interests and goals.Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful atachieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support communityreported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragementand motivation.In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?Users can now:- add current and target weight- find a buddy and get support- share photos and weight loss progress- connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies- comment and like on posts- track daily weightThis New 100% FREE App can be found in both the iOS and Google Play stores.It has the ability to transform people's lives.

Welcome to the weightlossbuddy App