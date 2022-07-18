Global Tamil Summit calls for Referendum for any permanent solution for Tamils in Tamil Eelam: FGTO
The Federation of Global Tamil Organisations (FGTO) held the first Global Tamil Summit on July 1, 2022, in New York.
There was a consensus among all participants that a referendum should be held for any permanent solution for Eelam Tamils including the Tamil diaspora who were forced to flee from Sri Lanka’s genocide”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the FGTO’s president’s speech, Dr. Muraleetharan said “I am delighted by the presence of Thavathiru Velan Swamigal, Rev.Bishop Noel Emmanuel, Parliamentarian Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan, and Parliamentarian Hon.Charles Nirmalanthan from Eleam and distinguished members from Tamil Nadu. Our linguistic, cultural, and political ties with Tamils living in Tamil Nadu are strong as ever and are always valued and cherished. This is a major milestone in the Tamil diaspora’s quest for justice and permanent peace in our homeland. It would not have been possible without all of us, like-minded activists coming together, united by our common goal.“
— FGTO
During the full-day summit, an interactive session was held in the morning among the delegates of the Tamil diaspora and civil society and political representatives from Eelam. There was a consensus among all who participated that a referendum should be held for any permanent solution for Tamils in Tamil Eelam including the Tamil diaspora who were forced to flee from Sri Lanka’s genocide against Tamils since 1948. Sri Lanka is in the midst of the economic crisis due to its failed genocidal policies and corruption.
In his speech, Thavathiru Velan Swamy mentioned “The Government is still relentlessly implementing its anti-Tamil and racially discriminatory policies and engaged in land-grabs with the goal of Sinhalization and Buddhistization of the Tamils’ traditional homeland. The oppression of the Tamils continues. The Tamils are still waiting for justice for the hundreds of thousands of Tamils that were mercilessly killed or missing.”
Bishop of Trinco Rev. Emmanuel stated “Consistent with Sri Lankan military patterns prior to May 2009, villages around Trinco have been continuously harassed and most of the Tamil villages were demographically changed and continuously monitored. The Government of Sri Lanka treat Tamils as slaves after the war and still, there is no accountability or justice”.
MP Sivagnanam Shritharan said “The majority-minority ethnic composition between Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lankan democracy has not changed since 1948. The Tamil politicians are not able to do anything through normative democratic means in a majority-Sinhala government without the international communities involvement as the Sri Lankan government doesn’t listen to Tamil politicians ”
MP Charles Nirmalanthan said, “The Tamil people face more financial crisis than the rest of Sri Lanka due to long oppressions, the economy of Tamils cannot be improved without international protective mechanisms”.
Dr. Bala Swaminathan said that “In his speech, FetNA secretary mentioned that “It’s great to see many Tamil delegates and representatives attending the summit and FetNA always provides its support and assistance for the Tamil Eelam cause”.
In his speech, TGTE Prime Minister Mr. Rudrakumaran said “Referendums were held in many countries as a permanent solution for long-lasting conflicts. Any solution to the Tamil national question must be durable and permanent. We believe only an independence referendum conducted by the International Community for the Eelam Tamils to determine their political destiny can bring permanent sustainable democratic peaceful political solutions that can save the existence of the Tamils in the island.”
Tamil organization’s delegates echoed the need and support to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate crimes of genocide against Tamils by Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka seeks economic assistance from the International Community including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Paris Club, Asian Development Bank, etc., the Tamils urge that no help to Sri Lanka is offered without conditions. The International Community must realize the deceptive patterns of Sri Lanka and its outstanding commitments to the International Community including to the UN and UNHRC. Any assistance should have the following conditions: Sri Lanka must implement all the unfulfilled UNHRC Resolutions. Sri Lanka must ratify Rome Statute, as a guarantee for non-recurrence and agree to the investigation by the International Criminal Court for all crimes committed against the Tamil people during the ethnic war. Removal of the Sri Lankan military from the Tamil region, and the reduction of the Sri Lankan military to the size of the pre-war year of 1983. Agree to an interim international protective mechanism, and to an Independence Referendum for the Eelam Tamils.”
Sri Lanka’s debt problems result directly from multiple failures that span many decades and central to these problems are, decades of borrowing to fund its genocide against Tamils, and to continue spending money on military expenditure and maintaining the military presence in the North-East at a time of economic crises.
A humanitarian project model, the “Tamil Eelam Humanitarian Assistance Fund” model, was discussed to provide carefully evaluated humanitarian assistance by the Tamil diaspora to the people of Tamil Eelam for now, and worldwide in the future.
