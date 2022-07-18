Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Speaker Navigator CO2 Project Gains POET as Customer

"One big reason H2-CCS Network presents numerous conferences annually is to keep our attendees up to date on the rapidly shifting field of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration" ” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One big reason H2-CCS Network presents numerous conferences annually is to “keep our attendees up to date on the rapidly shifting field of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration (CCS),” according to company founder and CEO Tom Gellrich.

At the recent H2-CCS Conference in April 2022, David Giles, COO of Navigator CO2 Ventures, provided an overview of the company’s $3.5 billion carbon capture project, the Heartland Greenway, which will transport CO2 from over 30 mid-west bioethanol and fertilizer plants to a permanent underground storage site in Illinois.

Last month, Navigator CO2 Ventures signed a Letter of Intent to provide carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) services to 18 of POET’s Midwest facilities, adding an additional five million metric tons of CO2 to the system annually once the Heartland Greenway is fully expanded.

"We recognize that now is the time to take bold action to preserve our planet for future generations," said Jeff Broin, POET Founder and CEO in last month’s announcement. "POET has been a leader in low-carbon biofuels and CO2 capture for commercial use for decades, and this project is another significant step in utilizing bioprocessing to accelerate our path to net-zero. We choose our partners carefully, and we believe Navigator has the expertise to deliver long-term value to rural America by further positioning agricultural commodities as a viable source of low-carbon liquid fuels to power our future.

“The ability of the project to double in size is not only a testament to the soundness of Navigator’s engineering and project management but also demonstrates how carbon capture projects can rapidly scale and add new sources,” said Gellrich. “Rapidly scaling is key to meeting the climate change challenge.”