Combatting the epidemic with concerted efforts, resuming normal order, life and production as soon as possible

MACAU, July 17 - On 18 June, a new outbreak of Novel Coronavirus occurred in Macao. The BA.5 variant of Omicron virus is highly infectious, insidious and fast-spreading, resulting in multiple transmission chains in the local community. Therefore, the situation in epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, and there are enormous challenges faced in the related work. The living of residents has been seriously affected and all sectors are under tremendous pressure.

The SAR Government adheres to the principles of scientific and precise prevention and control. It has assessed the epidemic development scientifically and taken a series of anti-epidemic measures. A balance has been struck between minimising the transmission of Novel Coronavirus to the largest extent, and maintaining the socio-economic operation as well as ensuring the essential living needs of residents. In the process, it has received care and guidance from the Central Government, as well as strong support from Guangdong Provincial Government and Zhuhai Municipal Government. Vast numbers of volunteers and civil servants in Macao have participated in the epidemic prevention work with selfless dedication, residents and different sectors of the society have actively cooperated, and frontline anti-epidemic staff have been committed to their duties and responsibilities without complaint. Up to the present, initial results have been achieved in prevention and control of the current outbreak, and the trends of growth and spread of the epidemic have been effectively minimised. In order to achieve the ultimate goal of “zero COVID-19” in the community, it is necessary for all residents and various sectors of the society to work with the Government with ongoing and concerted efforts!

1. Timely and effective prevention and control measures taken in response to epidemic changes

In response to the new outbreak, the SAR Government has adopted a series of comprehensive measures on epidemic prevention, including nucleic acid testing for the whole population as well as for key groups and areas, control of red-coded and yellow-coded zones, distribution of KN95 masks, citywide rapid self-antigen testing and ongoing epidemiological investigations. The comprehensive measures adopted have enabled Macao to maintain a generally stable epidemic situation, even in the face of the highly infectious variant of Omicron virus. In particular, the exponential increase in the number of infected persons has been avoided and the number of deaths has been maintained in a single-digit number. The lives and health of residents are safeguarded to the greatest extent, and epidemic prevention philosophy of putting the lives and health of residents in the first place is consistently upheld. The SAR Government and expert teams have followed and assessed the epidemic development at various stages in a timely manner, and adopted prompt and precise measures accordingly.

An immediate state of prevention was declared. At the beginning of the current epidemic, it was assessed that Macao was at high risk of community transmission and outbreak of Novel Coronavirus. In order to prevent the epidemic spread in Macao and safeguard the lives and property of residents, the SAR Government announced that Macao SAR went into an immediate state of prevention starting from 1:00 a.m. on 19 June 2022.

The outer spread of the epidemic has been prevented. In accordance with the needs on epidemic prevention and control, as well as the coordination through the joint prevention and control mechanism between Zhuhai and Macao, starting from 6:00 a.m. on 19 June 2022, individuals departing from Macao were required to present a valid negative nucleic acid test result within 24 hours for border crossing. Subsequently, the two places have further updated the conditions for border crossing and adopted joint prevention and control measures to contain the spread of the epidemic.

Community control measures have been enhanced. The SAR Government has suspended the services of public departments, except for the provision of urgent and essential services from 20 June. Subsequently, limited services were provided to residents according to the situations. On 23 June, an order from the Chief Executive No. 102/2022 was issued, public entertainment venues such as cinemas, beauty salons, gymnasiums and bars have been closed, as well as provision of dine-in services in all food and beverage establishments has been suspended from 5:00 p.m. on the same day. Operations of all companies, entities and establishments engaged in industrial and commercial activities are suspended from 11 to 18 July 2022. However, companies or establishments that are essential to social operation and the living needs of residents have not been affected, enabling Macao to be in a relatively static state.

Joint prevention and control mechanism has been strengthened. On 20 June, the SAR Government and the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission convened a video conference on prevention and control of Novel Coronavirus outbreak through the Guangdong, Zhuhai and Macao health systems. On 26 June, a video conference was held with the academician team of Zhong Nanshan to conduct a professional assessment of the epidemic situation. At the same time, medical supplies have been procured from the Mainland urgently to further protect the residents. In addition, with the care from the State, coordination of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, as well as the support of Guangdong Provincial Government and Zhuhai Municipal Government, over 650 sampling personnel have been sent to assist the SAR Government in nucleic acid sampling.

Up to the present, the anti-epidemic work in response to the current outbreak can be broadly divided into three phases.

(i) First phase (18 June to 3 July)

On 18 June, a new outbreak of Novel Coronavirus occurred in Macao. In accordance with the “Contingency Plan in Response to Major Outbreak of Novel Coronavirus”, the SAR Government promptly activated the response mechanism; adopted region-specific, multi-level approach to precise prevention and control; conducted three citywide nucleic acid tests; administered nucleic acid tests for key groups and areas; introduced a measure on rapid antigen tests; distributed KN95 masks and took measures to reduce the movement and gathering of people. The efficiency of all aspects, including epidemiological investigation, transfer, isolation and control, was comprehensively enhanced to stop the fast spread of the epidemic in the community, as well as to isolate and treat nearly 1000 infected persons. At this phase, the number of infected persons was kept under control and an exponential increase in the number of infections was avoided.

(ii) Second phase (4 July to 10 July)

The SAR Government concluded the experience in anti-epidemic work with ongoing efforts, as well as took up constructive opinions and suggestions offered by various sectors of the society extensively. Nucleic acid tests for the whole population and for key groups (staff in sectors of security, cleaning and property management) were optimised, thereby enabling a more mature implementation mechanism and smoother operation of citywide nucleic acid testing in Macao. The 650 Mainland samplers who came to Macao to assist in nucleic acid sampling greatly enhanced nucleic acid sampling capability in Macao. In view of this, the SAR Government successfully implemented citywide nucleic acid tests, with each round in every two days. Together with tests for key groups and rapid antigen tests, more positive cases were detected. At the same time, a mobile sampling team was set up to conduct on-site sampling for those who were tested positive in mixed samples, thereby effectively reducing the risk of cross-infection.

The comprehensive anti-epidemic measures adopted in the second phase resulted in a further decrease in the number of new infections per day in Macao. The number of positive mixed tubes detected in nucleic acid tests for the whole population and for key groups decreased from 94 tubes in the fourth round to 13 tubes in the eighth round. The number of new infections per day gradually decreased from 146 on 5 July to 59 on 10 July.

(iii) Third phase (11 July to 18 July)

During the first two phases, local epidemic situation was generally under control, with a decreasing trend in the number of new infections per day. Initial results were achieved in prevention and control of the epidemic. However, the proportion of new infections in the community per day was relatively high, for example, it reached 73.3% at the peak of the second phase (5 July). The presence of chains of virus transmission in the community was a major issue that must be addressed in the third phase of anti-epidemic work.

In order to avoid long-term impact of the current epidemic on the economic and social development of Macao and living of residents, and to achieve the goal of “zero COVID-19” in the community as soon as possible, it is necessary to break the chains of virus transmission in the community as soon as possible. The SAR Government decisively adopted a “relatively static” control measure. On 9 July, the Chief Executive, in accordance with Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, issued an order No. 115/2022 which has suspended all non-essential industrial and commercial activities from 11 to 18 July.

With the implementation of the “relatively static” control measure, non-essential movement and gathering of people were further restricted effectively. At the same time, citywide nucleic acid tests in every two days and daily nucleic acid tests for key groups (staff in sectors of security, cleaning, property management, catering; public bus and taxi drivers; delivery staff for takeaways; couriers; live-out domestic workers) have been implemented, as well as measure on residents conducting rapid antigen tests has been adopted continuously.

Under the “relatively static” control measure, the daily number of new cases decreased significantly from the highest number of new infections in a single day since the current outbreak, that is, 146 on 5 July to 31 on 14 July. The daily number of new infections in the community also decreased from a peak of 107 on 5 July to 11 on 14 July. In addition, in terms of the total number of new infections, as at 14 July, the total number of new infections in the third phase is 149, which is significantly less than 674, the total number of new infections in the second phase, in which the “relatively static” control measure was not adopted.

Therefore, the “relatively static” control measure is an effective measure adopted according to the actual situation in Macao, based on the anti-epidemic experience of other regions, and is also a measure that must be adhered to before eventually achieving “zero COVID-19” in the community, in the current outbreak.

2. Adhering to the anti-epidemic policy of “dynamic zero COVID-19” is in the public interest of Macao

Over the past two years since the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, Macao has adhered to anti-epidemic policy of “dynamic zero COVID-19”, striving to balance the relationship between epidemic prevention and control as well as economic and social development. In response to the current outbreak, the “relatively static” control measure, implemented for the first time, is aimed at achieving “dynamic zero COVID-19”. In general, the policy of “dynamic zero COVID-19” means adopting prompt and precise prevention and control measures to prevent ongoing transmission, prevalence and outer spread of the epidemic. It aims to better coordinate prevention and control of the epidemic as well as economic and social development, so as to effectively protect the health and safety of residents and, to the greatest extent, minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, while striving to ensure the basic and normal production and living of residents.

Only when “dynamic zero COVID-19” is achieved, normal border crossing between the Mainland and Macao can be implemented without the condition of medical isolation. Every day, there are hundreds of thousands of times for Macao residents to travel between Zhuhai and Macao to live, go shopping or engage in business activities. As Novel Coronavirus is highly transmissible in the current outbreak, the movement of people across the border is bound to increase the risk of virus transmission. Therefore, under the circumstances of not achieving “dynamic zero COVID-19” in Macao, the Mainland will definitely adopt isolation measures for cross-border people entering the Mainland. Only when “dynamic zero COVID-19” is achieved in Macao, normal border crossing between the Mainland and Macao can be resumed without the condition of medical isolation.

Conditions for economic recovery and development in Macao can only be created when “dynamic zero COVID-19” is achieved. The economy of Macao is highly dependent on external demand, especially on the Mainland market, with the proportion of Mainland visitors accounting for 70.9% in 2019 before the epidemic, and rising to 91.4% in 2021 after the epidemic. The current outbreak has led to the tightening of measures on border crossing between the Mainland and Macao, which has had a significant impact on tourism and related industries. The local market of internal circulation is small and highly dependent on external markets, especially the Mainland market. Only when “dynamic zero COVID-19” is achieved, normal and convenient border crossing between the Mainland and Macao can be implemented without the condition of medical isolation, and vitality can thus be injected into the local market by the Mainland market.

The Government is committed to protecting the lives and health of residents by achieving “dynamic zero COVID-19”. In recent years, the Government has made great efforts to build up the immunisation barrier and the overall COVID-19 vaccination rate of Macao residents has reached 90%. However, the epidemic will still cause some people to develop symptoms, which are life-threatening in serious cases. Currently, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about the ultimate course of the virus, as the mutation of Novel Coronavirus has not yet stopped. If the measures on prevention and control are relaxed, it could lead to large-scale infection of the population, thereby putting enormous pressure on the medical system. As a responsible Government, the anti-epidemic policy of “dynamic zero COVID-19” must be adhered, so as to protect the lives and health of residents, especially the vulnerable groups and the elderly.

Adhering to the policy of “dynamic zero COVID-19” and implementing the measure of “relatively static management” will, in the short term, affect the life convenience of some residents and the economy for a certain period of time. However, it is conducive to quicker and more effective resumption of normal production and living; early implementation of normal border crossing between the Mainland and Macao, without medical isolation; and speedy economic recovery and development of Macao.

3. Arrangements for epidemic prevention and control measures in the next phase

Initial results have been achieved in prevention and control of the current epidemic. At this critical moment of combatting, we cannot give up halfway. We must be confident and work together to overcome all kinds of difficulties, striving for early resumption of economic and social development. In view of the comprehensive assessment of the epidemic development and the results achieved, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to maintain the “relatively static” measure for five days (18 to 22 July), so as to reduce the risk of virus transmission. At the same time, high frequency nucleic acid tests and antigen tests will be conducted continuously to increase the speed and expand the scope of epidemiological investigations, so that all individuals with risks are under control.

Various anti-epidemic departments and frontline staff will continue to overcome the difficulties of manpower shortage, high temperature and considerable pressure, and be committed to the duties and responsibilities of epidemic prevention and control. The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre and the Civil Protection Operations Centre will enhance the coordination of epidemic prevention and control work with ongoing efforts, with each of the 15 task forces doing its best in various aspects such as nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigation and tracing, community control, isolation and treatment, transport and life support, as well as information communication. At the same time, public and private medical institutions, organisations in the community and residents will be coordinated to participate in anti-epidemic work, making concerted efforts to build a strong defence against the epidemic.

The fight against the epidemic requires the participation and active cooperation of all residents. We must work together to protect our city, our homes and our relatives. The “relatively static” measure is adopted to reduce unnecessary movement and gathering of people, so as to break the chains of virus transmission as soon as possible and create necessary conditions for achieving “dynamic zero COVID-19”. The implementation of the “relatively static” measure will inevitably have an impact on normal work, life, study, social, sports and recreational activities. In an exceptional and risky period when there is a continuous rise in the number of Novel Coronavirus infections, and public safety, hygiene as well as health are at great risk, the overall safety and well-being of the city require residents to take on more obligations and limit certain rights and freedoms. In the past week, there were cases of violations of the ban regarding epidemic prevention, such as people going out on the streets without wearing masks, taking off masks to smoke and doing outdoor sports. The law enforcement departments prosecuted the offenders in accordance with the law and the court made prompt decisions in accordance with simplified procedures. It is hoped that the general public can fulfil their civic responsibility, exercise restraint and patience, and strictly comply with the relevant laws and regulations on epidemic prevention, so as to contribute to fighting against the epidemic.

The SAR Government has paid close attention to the impact of the epidemic on the economy and livelihood of people in Macao, and has assessed the situation with ongoing efforts so as to introduce timely and targeted measures. In order to alleviate the operating pressure of small and medium-sized enterprises and the hardship of residents, on 19 June, the SAR Government announced a financial assistance measure with an estimated budget of MOP 10 billion, focusing on subsidising employees and businesses that have ceased work and operation as a result of the measures adopted due to the epidemic. This round of financial assistance measures is comprised of nine measures in five areas, including financial assistance, employment support, tax relief, subsidies and domestic demand expansion. The bill on budgetary amendment involving funding was submitted to the Legislative Assembly on 15 July and will be implemented as soon as it is passed, so as to benefit eligible persons as soon as possible.

Having analysed and assessed the latest situation, and taking account of the enormous impact of the current epidemic on the economy and livelihood of people in Macao, the SAR Government has decided to allocate another MOP 10 billion as various expenditures in response to the epidemic and as general assistance measure to individuals in Macao who are affected by the current outbreak, so as to tide all residents over the times of hardship. The Government will do its utmost to alleviate the hardship of people, enhance social confidence and stabilise the general situation of the society, so as to achieve the policy objective of “preserving employment, stabilising the economy and taking care of the livelihood of people”.

The experience of several cities in the Mainland confirms that Omicron is highly insidious, that is, there is a high risk of resurgence and one infected person is enough to cause a new outbreak. Therefore, in order to consolidate the results of epidemic prevention and control, residents will gradually resume normal work and life in a period of consolidation, while nucleic acid tests of different frequencies will be conducted according to the risks of different groups, so as to detect potential sources of infection in the community as early as possible and achieve the ultimate goal of “dynamic zero COVID-19” .

We are confident that, with strong support and guidance from the Central Government, and with concerted efforts and mutual help from the community in Macao, we will be able to achieve final victory in epidemic prevention and control, as well as resume normal life and production as soon as possible!