NEVER GIVE UP DAY- CELEBRATING THE HERO IN ALL OF US
EINPresswire.com/ -- August 18th is officially Never Give Up Day.
Never Give Up Day on August 18th celebrates the hero in all of us, for it shows that everyone who never gives up when going through life's painful and upsetting experiences, is a true hero. Whether it is fighting illness or financial foes causing stress and despair. Whether a relationship tension negatively impacts emotional and physical health or whether it is hard to get over someone we’ve lost, Never Give Up Day is a perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of all those who never give up.
Here are the 10 reasons why it's important to celebrate Never Give Up Day
1. It is the perfect day to showcasing the impactful resilience and determination in our community.
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for helping and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those who've set out on their extraordinary journey, and whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day for giving yourself many kudos for everything you've gotten through
9. It is the perfect day for convincing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able in achieving everything we dream of.
10.It is the perfect day for celebrating with someone who has never given up on you in your difficult times
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day, and call upon their citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
USA: Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA) CANADA: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax
(NS), Belleville (ON)
#NeverGiveUpDaY #InternationalNeverGiveUpDay #NationalNeverGiveUpD
Media Team
Never Give Up Day on August 18th celebrates the hero in all of us, for it shows that everyone who never gives up when going through life's painful and upsetting experiences, is a true hero. Whether it is fighting illness or financial foes causing stress and despair. Whether a relationship tension negatively impacts emotional and physical health or whether it is hard to get over someone we’ve lost, Never Give Up Day is a perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of all those who never give up.
Here are the 10 reasons why it's important to celebrate Never Give Up Day
1. It is the perfect day to showcasing the impactful resilience and determination in our community.
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for helping and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those who've set out on their extraordinary journey, and whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day for giving yourself many kudos for everything you've gotten through
9. It is the perfect day for convincing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able in achieving everything we dream of.
10.It is the perfect day for celebrating with someone who has never given up on you in your difficult times
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day, and call upon their citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
USA: Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA) CANADA: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax
(NS), Belleville (ON)
#NeverGiveUpDaY #InternationalNeverGiveUpDay #NationalNeverGiveUpD
Media Team
NeverGiveUpDaY
email us here