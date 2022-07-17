Author Academy Reader's Summit 2022 - Featuring Best Selling Historical Fiction Author Paul Rushworth-Brown

Author Paul Rushworth-Brown A historic journey of twists and adventure with a dash of spirited passion set on the moors of Yorkshire in 1642 Reader's Summit- Register now online

The history of these people, of which 85% of us descend, is rarely thought of and even less rarely written about. There are few records as most would have been illiterate.” — Paul Rushworth-Brown

The 2022 Reader's Summit will feature best-selling historical fiction author Paul Rushworth-Brown discussing his recently released novel Red Winter Journey. AN HISTORIC JOURNEY OF TWISTS AND ADVENTURE WITH A DASH OF SPIRITED PASSION.

A tale of a peasant family caught in the ravages of the English Civil War in 1642. A young man, Tommy Rushworth, tries to stay alive after being conscripted into the Parliamentary Army and taken off to war. Thomas Rushworth Snr is racing against time to save his son from imminent death in a war he wanted no part of.

Back in Haworth, Tommy's mother despairs, awaiting news of her son's and husband's fate. Through the turmoil and suffering, William and Lucy develop their own love story and are tested to the limit by the persecution of the steward of the manor who conspires to sabotage their future.

The bloody hell of war and the saga of family tribulations drive this period drama with exceptional narrative and factual accuracy of the talented author who penned SKULDUGGERY and is becoming one of Australia’s established authors.

"I loved everything about this book-The writing, the characters, the story, the importance of it and that Paul Rushworth-Brown pays a wonderful tribute to his ancestor who inspired this story. It's beautifully written and depicts a strong sense of community, of family, and of the hard life on the moors of Yorkshire at the time of the English Civil Wat. It's filled with characters that are easy to love, hate, admire, to root for as they fight to save their son from a war they wanted no part of. I was amazed at the beautiful wintery backdrops and twists and turns."

AUTHOR BIO

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and attending school in Toronto, Ontario, where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown, who had moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties. Paul became a writer in 2015 when he embarked on a six-month project to produce a written family history for his children, Rachael, Christopher and Hayley. Through this research, he developed a passion for writing.

Exciting, mysterious and historically accurate adventures pull no punches about the life and hardships of 'copyholders' living on the moors of Yorkshire in 1590. A time when life expectancy was thirty-five, children rarely lived past the age of six and ale was consumed liberally because the water was undrinkable.​

Reading Paul's novels, you will walk the moors of Yorkshire and try a jack of ale at the Kings Arms; you will laugh, cry and feel empathy for young Thomas Rushworth and his descendants who face the rigours of life living as copyholders on Lord Birkhead’s land at Hall Green. An area Paul Has visited many times to do research for his novels.

Rat baiting, shenanigans, murder, deception and love will keep you enthralled until the end, but be forewarned as the author paints a realistic picture that quite easily places you amidst the tale. So, turn the page now and step back in time to a period in history which seems simpler, but one in which hardship, survival, death and skulduggery were a daily occurrence in the lives of the people of West Riding.

Paul is currently writing the third novel in the Skulduggery series called Dream of Courage which is set in the time when England was a republic under the reign of the Puritan, Oliver Cromwell. Witch-hunting, illegal wool broggers, the Halifax Gibbet, the ducking pond and a nasty little man named Milton Killsin will keep the reader spellbound.

