Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Hall County

Gainesville, GA (July 16, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Gainesville, GA. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 16, 2022. After a Hall County SWAT response, one man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a home on Lakeview Lane in Gainesville. When deputies arrived, they encountered Randy Barry, age 34, of Gainesville, and a woman in an enclosed shed on the property. Deputies tried to get Barry to cooperate with them to ensure he was not a danger to himself or the woman. As the encounter continued, Barry stopped communicating with the deputies. Barry, who was reportedly armed with a hatchet, and the woman remained in the shed despite deputies’ attempts to get them to come out. Barry poured gas over himself and throughout the shed and threatened to set the building on fire, as well as himself and the woman. Hall County SWAT responded to the scene and ultimately, after negotiations failed, a deputy shot Barry. Barry and the woman were both taken to a local hospital. The woman had no obvious injuries. Barry was treated and released and taken to the Hall County Detention Center where he was charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, obstruction, and reckless conduct.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that led to the shooting. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.