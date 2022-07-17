The CoBuilders, World’s First True House Cleaning Delivery App
A major strength of The CoBuilders is that prices for cleanings are affordable.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This dynamic cleaning delivery app brings convenience to customers' doorstep.
What to Know
The CoBuilders app allows customers to choose professional cleaners and schedule a cleaning. The process is easy and saves time associated with finding cleaners. What makes the app different is that it is the world’s first house cleaning delivery solution. In the vein of delivery apps such as UberEats or DoorDash, individuals can sign up to CoBuilders and advance their career in house cleaning. On the customer side of the business, individuals can also request services and hire cleaners.
With the CoBuilders, customers can eliminate the frustration and time wasted associated with finding house cleaners. Once users begin using this app, they will no longer need to search endlessly on Google or make tiring phone calls before finding professional cleaners. The CoBuilders integrates the entire process customers take to make cleaning decisions. The easy setup of appointments between the customer and cleaner benefits both parties.
Strengths and Weaknesses
Overall, The CoBuilders is a strong app with a bright future. There is no shortage of people who need professional cleaners. By using this app, obstacles can be eliminated. Connections can form between customers and cleaners. Future updates to the app could expand on the options for cleaning levels.
People can choose from standard, deep, after-event, or move-out cleaning. The search begins by submitting a cleaning request in the app. A major strength of The CoBuilders is that prices for cleanings are affordable. The app offers real-time updates regarding cleaning orders. People can also see the cost for the cleaning requested before confirmation and schedule an appointment at any time that works for them. All in all, the CoBuilders can fit into different lifestyles while making cleaning services accessible.
