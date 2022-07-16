Berlin- Motor vehicle crash and fire.

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004060

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 7/16/2022 / 1505 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, southbound, Brookfield





On 7/16/2022 at approximately 1505 hrs. Vermont State Police, Williamstown Fire Dept. and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-89 in Brookfield. It was reported the vehicle was on fire.





Investigation determined Cheryl Fish, of White River Junction was traveling southbound and struck a deer. Fish was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop along the breakdown lane. She exited the vehicle, which became fully engulfed shortly afterwards. Only minor injuries were sustained.





I-89 southbound was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene. I-89 south is now open to the regular flow of traffic.