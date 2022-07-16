Berlin- Motor vehicle crash and fire.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004060
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/16/2022 / 1505 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, southbound, Brookfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/16/2022 at approximately 1505 hrs. Vermont State Police, Williamstown Fire Dept. and Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-89 in Brookfield. It was reported the vehicle was on fire.
Investigation determined Cheryl Fish, of White River Junction was traveling southbound and struck a deer. Fish was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop along the breakdown lane. She exited the vehicle, which became fully engulfed shortly afterwards. Only minor injuries were sustained.