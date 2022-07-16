Sports Bureau takes serious action against unauthorized use of Tennis Academy facilities

MACAU, July 16 - According to media reports, two people were recorded on video entering the Tennis Academy of the Sports Bureau to play tennis in the evening of 15 July. After inquiring about the situation, some security personnel admitted that they used the Tennis Academy facilities without authorization. The Sports Bureau is following up the incident seriously and has reported it to the police.

In response to the work on pandemic prevention and control of the Macao SAR Government, the Sports Bureau has suspended the opening of all sports facilities under its administration since 19 June. The action of the aforesaid security personnel has clearly violated the anti-pandemic work and related regulations. The Sports Bureau strongly condemns the inappropriate action by the aforesaid security personnel, and has called the police for handling and further action.

Finally, the Sports Bureau once again appeals to the public to make concerted efforts to fight the pandemic at this time.