Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,559 in the last 365 days.

Meet DVNTY, and The DVNTY Group of brands, defining the meaning of 'Lifestyle Architecture'

DVNTY® Life Without Limits

DVNTY® Life Without Limits

Meet DVNTY: Created for men seeking to increase every aspect of life, body, mind, and soul.

We view DVNTY, and all its members, as the family of brothers we get to choose whom choose us back.”
— Eli van der Brooks

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the decay in the nuclear family and lack of male presence in the household, many men have begun to turn toward men's organizations for support. They throw camping trips, foster male bonding, and alleviate loneliness.

But all of these so-called "men's groups" seemed to be lacking a few things: integrity, innovation, and influence.
In comes Eli van der Brooks, a Harvard-trained psychology expert and therapist, and his business partners. They believed they could do better.

They created DVNTY, and The DVNTY Group of brands, to offer what they call Lifestyle Architecture™ (and with it, a plethora of concierge lifestyle services) to those men seeking to increase every aspect of life, body, mind, and
soul. Only, these young entrepreneurs infuse everything they manifest with a spark of exclusivity.

Prominently featuring The God's Head IconTM emblazoned on all their goods exclusively for members, their motto: "Life without limits." So, it's no surprise that in partnering with big names such as Adidas, The Trump Organization, and Vista Global that these gentlemen and their clients are in great company.

You can reach them at: thedvntygroup.com

Pierre Subh
X Network, A Forbes 30 Under 30 Marketing Firm
+1 305-497-9485
email us here

You just read:

Meet DVNTY, and The DVNTY Group of brands, defining the meaning of 'Lifestyle Architecture'

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.