Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Parliamentarian John Sullivan

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of John Sullivan, who served as Parliamentarian of the House of Representatives for eight years:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of John Sullivan’s passing today.  He was a true and faithful servant of the House and of our country.  John had my admiration and my sympathy, having had to perform a very difficult job where he often found himself disappointing Members and leaders from both sides of the aisle with his rulings; but he always earned our respect by sticking to his principles and being a fair interpreter of precedent and the rules.  John impressed me and so many others with the sharpness of his intellect, his wisdom, and his humility.  His eight years as Parliamentarian capped a twenty-five-year career in the Office of the Parliamentarian and a lifetime of devoted service to our democracy and to the law.  I join in extending my condolences to his family.  John Sullivan’s contributions will long be remembered here in the People’s House.”

