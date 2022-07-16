Ikeda Spa Introduces Japanese-Inspired Exclusive and Unique Treatments in Singapore

Drawing on centuries-old wisdom from Japan, these unique spa therapies offer a fresh perspective on health and beauty.

SG, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikeda Spa, Singapore’s first and award-winning Japanese spa since 2009, has introduced a variety of new, exclusive treatments inspired by traditional Japanese wellness philosophies.

Guests can choose from the spa’s signature treatments, including the authentic Onsen Bath (Single and Couple), Geisha Organic Facial, Ganbanyoku Detox, Zen Candle Therapy Massage, and Elemental Aromatherapy Massage. Each treatment has been carefully crafted to reflect the essence of Japan's rich cultural heritage and its approach to holistic health and wellbeing.

"I am thrilled to be introducing these unique and exclusive treatments inspired by my weekend trips to ryokans and onsen bathhouses in Japan," said Eric Tan, the CEO, and CWO of Ikeda Group. "I wanted more people to experience the art of Japanese relaxation without having to leave the country," he says.

The highlight of this exclusive spa is the Hinoki Onsen Bath, available for singles and couples. It uses Hinoki, a cypress wood native to Japan known for its soothing scent and antibacterial and therapeutic properties. The baths are said to help improve mood, mental clarity, and energy levels and relieve stress and tension.

In addition to this popular attraction, Ikeda Spa launches the Geisha Organic Facial, a traditional Japanese facial that cleanses and exfoliates the skin with a mask made of uguisu no fun or nightingale droppings and a 300-stroke Japanese meridian massage technique. This treatment has been used in Japanese beauty rituals for centuries to keep the skin soft, clear, and bright.

Another must-try treatment is the Ganbanyoku Detox Massage, a form of massage that uses a heated rock bed made from Hakone volcanic rocks imported from Hokkaido, Japan. When heated to 40°C, these rocks release infrared rays and negative ions, which help accelerate metabolism, relieves stress and tension, and detoxifies the body.

"Japan is home to some of the most innovative products in the world, and the Ganbanyoku bed is no exception," Eric Tan explained. "This state-of-the-art bed is heated using natural boiling water instead of electricity, making it a truly unique and special treatment."

Ikeda Spa is also introducing Zen Candle Therapy Massage, a new aromatherapy service that uses handmade soy wax and a combination of soporific deep tissue and Swedish massage to relax sore muscles and improve blood circulation. To ensure quality, the spa makes its own candles using top-grade natural ingredients and essential oils! It’s perfect for anyone looking to add an extra bit of luxury and relaxation to their spa experience.

An authentic Japanese spa experience wouldn’t be complete without Elemental Aromatherapy, a unique form of massage that combines the benefits of both Eastern and Western massage techniques and centres around the Five Element theory, hence the name. This massage uses five element oils – wood, fire, earth, metal, and water – to rejuvenate the immune system, stimulate the mind, aid sleeplessness, detoxify the body, and relieve stress.

Ikeda Spa is recently running various promotions, such as a Wakayama-inspired Summertime Spa package, valid until August 31, 2022. Don't pass up this chance to experience some of Singapore's best spa services!

Ikeda Spa is located at 787 Bukit Timah Road (Before 6th Ave), Singapore 269762.

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact +65 6469 8080, or visit www.ikedaspa.com.

Spa Tour of Ikeda Spa