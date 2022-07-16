FREE SUPPORT FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTINGS OFFERED BY MINDFUL CARE
At Mindful Care, we are committed to your recovery and offer same-day appointments so that your healing begins from the moment you contact us.
Mindful Care is the first ever urgent mental health company focused on providing psychiatric care, group therapy, and individual therapy.
Although we do not need any more reminders, events such as these confirm Mindful Care’s commitment to improving access to mental healthcare and bringing more support to our communities,”HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, USA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Care, an urgent mental healthcare provider in Illinois, is offering free support groups to those affected by the recent devastating shootings in Highland Park on July 4th, 2022. The groups will be held virtually every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 CT over the next 6 weeks and will be led by Mindful Care’s team of licensed Illinois therapists.
— Dr. Tamir Aldad, CEO and founder of Mindful Care.
The support groups will focus on allowing participants to discuss and grieve, while also teaching tools to deal with the heavy emotions they may be experiencing. Mindful Care believes that taking action to improve mental health is imperative during times of extreme crisis or devastating loss. All ages 18 and up are welcome to participate by signing up at https://mindful.care/blog/mindful-care-stands-with-highland-park.
The entire Mindful Care family is deeply saddened that many of our peers, friends, colleagues and patients are enduring unimaginable pain during this tough time. Many Mindful Care employees and patients reside in or have a close connection to the community of Highland Park.
“Mental health inevitably becomes a topic after these tragedies, and we are all too often reminded of the deep mental health issues and trauma that we face as a country and a community. Although we do not need any more reminders, events such as these confirm Mindful Care’s commitment to improving access to mental healthcare and bringing more support to our communities,” said Dr. Tamir Aldad, the CEO and founder of Mindful Care.
“We want to be there to support our community. While we do not have the perfect answer for everyone, we do want to offer our services to the Highland Park community and its peers by lending a helping hand,” said Jacquelyn Glide, LCSW Clinical Director of Therapeutic Services.
All those looking for support are encouraged to sign up with no obligation. Mindful Care’s staff is additionally available to assist in finding individual treatment for those interested in future support.
About Mindful Care
Mindful Care is the first ever urgent mental health company focused on providing psychiatric care, group therapy, and individual therapy. Providing same or next-day care, at-home, and in-person treatment at an affordable cost, Mindful Care has flexible and accessible options for every client. Services that Mindful Care offers include: MicroTherapyⓇ individual therapy, MindFitⓇ Group Therapy, psychiatry, and a combination of psychiatry and therapy. In addition, Mindful Care provides Mental Health Urgent Care for immediate mental healthcare needs and offers access to GeneSight, a DNA service that determines how a patient’s body will respond to potential medications. This enables patients to make informed decisions when it comes to prescriptions, saving them time on trial-and-error when they need help the most. Through assessing an individual patient’s needs using the business’s flexible options, Mindful Care is a flexible, accessible, and affordable option for all who want to seek mental health services. For more information, visit mindful.care.
Adrienne Uthe
Kronus Communications
+1 715-418-1614
adrienne.uthe@kronuscommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other