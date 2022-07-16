The Sonic Bullet released their first album ‘All In My Head’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Formed in 2021, The Sonic Bullet is a modern rock band based in New York City.
The band’s mission is to spread messages of love, peace, and empowerment through their songs.
The lyrics were written come from a special place that can connect to all audiences.
The band’s first single ‘Neo Nero’ was released May 27 and played over 30 countries in one day, a success on all streaming services.
The second single ‘Hora de Viver’ is a rock ballad sung in English and Portuguese and released on June 17th.
On July 15th, 2022 the band released their first album ‘All In My Head’. The album consists of 10 original tracks and it was produced, recorded, and mixed by Caio Carvalho (Pinch Records and Producer Mondays) and mastered by Lamps Lampadinha (5 Latin Grammys).
The Sonic Bullet is: Hannah Lane (Lead vocals), Vinícius Carvalho (Lead Vocals), Leonardo Amaral (Guitars), James Hayes (Bass), Alexandre Maimone (Keyboards), Zachary Thomas (Drums)
Denny Silva
The band’s mission is to spread messages of love, peace, and empowerment through their songs.
The lyrics were written come from a special place that can connect to all audiences.
The band’s first single ‘Neo Nero’ was released May 27 and played over 30 countries in one day, a success on all streaming services.
The second single ‘Hora de Viver’ is a rock ballad sung in English and Portuguese and released on June 17th.
On July 15th, 2022 the band released their first album ‘All In My Head’. The album consists of 10 original tracks and it was produced, recorded, and mixed by Caio Carvalho (Pinch Records and Producer Mondays) and mastered by Lamps Lampadinha (5 Latin Grammys).
The Sonic Bullet is: Hannah Lane (Lead vocals), Vinícius Carvalho (Lead Vocals), Leonardo Amaral (Guitars), James Hayes (Bass), Alexandre Maimone (Keyboards), Zachary Thomas (Drums)
Denny Silva
Bulleya Productions
email us here