APEX Recovery Rehab HQ is moving to Nashville, TN
APEX Recovery Rehab HQ is moving to Nashville, TN to provide more care across the United States. They are currently a California State-approved drug and alcohol rehab in San Diego that offers dual diagnosis therapy. With their move to Nashville, they will be able to provide their outstanding service across more of the United States and give people the help that they need and deserve.
APEX Rehab Recovery is one of the few rehab centers that offers five levels of substance abuse treatment programs that are authorized in California, and now they will be able to provide this in Nashville too.
APEX Recovery is a leader in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, including detox programs, inpatient residential treatment, and outpatient services. The therapeutic addiction program at APEX Recovery was created utilizing treatment approaches that are beneficial for long-term recovery. They use evidence-based methodologies to develop an individualized rehab program for each person that maximizes their long-term success.
The APEX rehab facility treats those who require assistance with alcohol detox, opiate or heroin treatment, cocaine usage, methamphetamine use, benzodiazepine or Xanax addiction, and many other types of pill or prescription medicine addiction.
The History Of APEX
It all started when two people in addiction treatment met by chance at a local thrift store in San Diego. One worked for 15 years with people suffering from addictive illnesses, assisting them in learning how to overcome addiction. The other had overcome an addiction himself, that threatened to consume him, so he was aware of the reality of addiction. He worked to share his accomplishments and expertise with others after being clean for over a decade. With APEX HQ moving to Nashville, TN, They can now help more people across the united states with their skills and knowledge.
With a mission to establish the best drug and alcohol treatment program possible; to make the experience life-changing, and inexpensive, and to successfully deliver this therapy to people from all walks of life. Apex was founded to break the mold of rehab by implementing different points of view and perspectives, various models and philosophies, and always keeping an open mind to all people's experiences, both staff and clients, all to help the individual who enters their program with the best evidence-based practices best professional staff and the philosophy that no one is too far gone to find the answer that will make them well. With the APEX Recovery Rehab HQ moving to Nashville, TN they can continue this mission and provide life-changing, therapies to many people who need them.
APEX Recovery was established in 2013 and is continuing to grow with its move to Nashville.
APEX Recovery Treatment Center is a high-end luxury drug rehab center moving to Nashville, that offers Detox, Residential, and Out-Patient services. Nashville's APEX is located at 4601 Carothers Pkwy STE 250 Franklin, TN 37067.
APEX Recovery combines evidence-based treatment for substance abuse, depression, and co-occurring disorders. Their clinical team is well-trained, experienced, committed, and caring. They provide individualized treatment plans for all their patients with exceptional comprehensive programming.
They will continue to provide pleasant and attractive accommodations in Nashville, with executive private and semi-private bedrooms accessible.
They foster an environment that alleviates the agony of the arduous process of addiction therapy
At every turn, APEX Recovery prioritizes the client's comfort, calm, and relaxation, allowing the client to regenerate and face the demands of therapy with maximum energy and attentiveness.
APEX Core Values Move To Nashville
Wisdom, Integrity, Value, Excellence, and Accountability are values that serve as guiding principles for our organization. They serve as a guidepost for our behaviors and their decisions. Their decision to move to Nashville is going to mean that many more people will be able to receive the help that they need and deserve.
If you would like to learn more about APEX’s move to Nashville, TN get in touch with Matthew Bruhin at 877) 881-2689 or at 2810 Camino del Rio S #106, San Diego, CA 92108.
