Functional Carbohydrates Market Size is Projected to Attain $5.31 Billion By 2026: Allied Market Research

Global functional carbohydrates market garnered $3.51 billion in 2018 & is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in awareness regarding functionalities of carbohydrates among consumers, rise in usage in the cosmetic industry, and widespread industrial applications drive the growth of the global functional carbohydrates market. However, surge in final prices of functional food & beverages and availability of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide and growing innovation for formulating products create opportunities in the industry.

Leading Market Players

Beneo GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Roquette Frères

Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Isomalt segment to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on type, the isomalt segment held the largest share in the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to wide application as bulking agent, glazing agent & anticaking agent, and sweetener in food & beverages. On the other hand, the cyclodextrin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to wide applications in pharmaceutical and food industries along with usage as critical ingredient in cosmetics as anti-aging product.

Food & beverage segment to contribute its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverage segment contributed nearly half of the total share of the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, and is projected to contribute its lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to rise in usage of isomalt, cyclodextrin, and palatinose in wide applications in the food & beverages industry as sweetener, gel agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, and others. Contrarily, the cosmetics & personal care segment would register the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in demand for usage as a solubilizing agent, covering unpleasant odor, prevention of skin irritation, and protection against heat, light and oxidation.

Europe to maintain the highest market share by 2026, North America to follow

Europe held the major market share in the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in several health concerns such as diabetes and heart attacks and preference for healthy lifestyle. North America would contribute the second-highest market share by 2026 in the global functional carbohydrates market. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high demand for personal care products & cosmetics in the region.

