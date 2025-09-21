Insurance Aggregators Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Insurance Aggregators Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance, Automotive Insurance, Health Insurance, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global insurance aggregators industry was pegged at $19.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $130 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32162 Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in number of aggregators and digital brokers and surge in digital influence have boosted the growth of the global insurance aggregators market. Moreover, rise in internet userbase usage have supplemented the market growth. However, dearth of awareness among customers and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among customers would open new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impacted on the market due to advent of novel digital solutions for insurance and surge in demand for insurance among people.Rise in demands for insurance aggregators services that can be accessed through their laptops and smartphones due to fear of spread of the virus and social distancing have fuelled the market growth.The SMEs segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces managing concerns efficiently and helps to achieve their claim process & premium underwriting, and evaluation process effectively. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps insurers to maintain transparency in the claim process, and human connections and improves the decision-making capability.The health insurance segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031By insurance type, the health insurance segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of a technology revolution and increase in data availability. However, the life insurance segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global insurance aggregators market, as it helps to improve mortality and lapse predictions and optimize decision-making.North America dominated the marketBy region, the global insurance aggregators market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is pertaining to rise in the adoption of modern technologies in the insurance industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, as several insurers are adopting & heavily investing in digital insurance platforms to boost business efficiency, lowering compliance risk exposure, and improve claim settlement process in the region.Key market playersAllianz SEAssicurazioni Generali SpaAXA GroupMunich ReSwiss ReAvivaZurich Insurance GroupEsurance Insurance Services, Inc.Lemonade, Inc.RooTThe report analyzes these key players in the global insurance aggregators market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Buy This Research Report – https://bit.ly/3USbdTu Trending Reports:Robo-advisory Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robo-advisory-market Asset Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asset-management-market-A06192 Neobanking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neobanking-market Investment Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/investment-banking-market-A06710 Marine Cargo Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-cargo-insurance-market-A14731 Banking Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-software-market-A109292 Blockchain Government Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-government-market-A108804 Digital Business Card Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-business-card-market-A108801 E-commerce Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-market-A107885 Rideshare Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rideshare-insurance-market-A74742 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.