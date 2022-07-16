Ride Story with HOVSCO in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Early in 2022, HOVSCO produced its first prototypes. Following quality inspection, the sample cars were shipped to California, where the first HOVSCO test riders were found. Since July 2022, some test riders have completed their test rides, check them out!
Daniel, a former professional cyclist. Having retired from cycling due to injury, he became a professional cycling review YouTuber. "As soon as I saw the information about HOVSCO recruiting test riders on the Internet, I contacted the HOVSCO staff and got the opportunity to test ride. I'm really excited, seeing such a beautiful bike, I definitely want to try it! Also, I really like this color! This opportunity to test ride must be seized." Daniel said excitedly.
Daniel's cycling route starts in San Diego, goes through Los Angeles, and ends in San Francisco. This route, including coastal roads, mountains, and woods, includes all kinds of terrain that you will encounter when riding in the wild. "Thanks to this bicycle with a battery and a pedal assist system, it can save me a lot of physical strength." Daniel said, "Especially when riding in the wild, I can easily climb up the hills. This is the best riding experience ever!"
When talking about the feeling of riding, Daniel said happily: "I have great expectations for the emergence of this kind of electric bicycle, you know, I can hardly ride a bicycle after the injury, but the electric bicycle can! It does not require a lot of effort to drive, the speed of the assist mode can be adjusted, you can even use it as a pure electric bicycle. This is also the first time I have used an electric bicycle, and its fat tires are very good grip, and stable riding even in the mountains, which is a rare feature in any bike.”
After reaching the finish line, Daniel said: "This is the first novel riding experience in my life. I hope HOVSCO can develop more and more powerful electric bicycles. This product will definitely be welcomed by many people in the United States.Moreover, there is a preferential tax rebate policy for buying electric bicycles in the United States, which can be much cheaper than before. If the conditions are met, a bike can be $400 cheaper!"
About HOVSCO
HOVSCO ebike company offers all-terrain ebikes on United States, United Kingdom and Germany markets. Founded in 2019, HOVSCO has designed, produced, and distributed lots of ebikes around the world. The company has also set its sights on opening offline stores and after-sales centers, as well as accelerating its cooperation with dealers and business partners. Their mission is to inspire more people to ride for freedom, and ride for fun.
Hovsco Ebikes
