UZBEKISTAN, July 15 - President gets acquainted with construction and landscaping activities in Samarkand

On July 15, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Imam Bukhari Mausoleum. Surahs from the Quran and dua were recited.

The mausoleum of our great ancestor is one of the main shrines of the Islamic world. Today, the complex is being rebuilt in such a way as to correspond to this high rank. A mosque for almost 10 thousand precants, four towers, and terraces are being built. Hotels, car parking and a bus station, catering and retail outlets will be built near the complex.

The Head of the state inspected the progress of the work, gave instructions on the creation of all amenities for pilgrims.

“God willing, after the opening of this complex, the number of pilgrims will become even greater. Especially representatives of the older generation. It is necessary to provide all the amenities for them. This place should be not only a religious and educational, but also a cultural center. We need to attract the best flower growers and create all-season flower gardens”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was emphasized that the complex, which is acquiring a completely new look, has all the opportunities to turn into a major center of pilgrimage tourism, it is necessary to use them effectively.

The President also visited a Tourist Center under construction in Samarkand district.

There are 8 hotels under construction, a congress hall, a caravanserai “Eternal City”. A rowing canal is being improved, along which a park is being created.

In general, this center, with its compliance with all international standards in tourism, the potential for providing the most modern services, will bring the tourism industry to a new level not only in Samarkand region and the country, but also in the entire region.

The Head of the state gave recommendations on creating modern conditions for holding major international forums here, demonstrating and promoting the culture, enlightenment, and national cuisine of our people.

Thereupon, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his trip to Samarkand and returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA