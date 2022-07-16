TAIWAN, July 16 - Presidential Office thanks US for announcing fourth military sale to Taiwan this year

In response to the United States government's announcement that it had notified Congress on July 15 (US EST) of the sale to Taiwan of US$108 million in spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles as well as technical and logistical support, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) today (July 16) once again expressed sincere thanks to the US government for continuing to recognize the great importance of Taiwan's defense needs and fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this is the fifth military sale to Taiwan announced since President Joe Biden took office, and the fourth of this year. This military package includes parts for tanks and combat vehicles, as well as logistical and technical support, that will not only help our military maintain well-equipped army vehicles and carry out preparedness training exercises, but also effectively enhance its self-defense capabilities.

Spokesperson Chang also said that Taiwan will continue to demonstrate our commitment to self-defense and strengthen self-defense capabilities in order to uphold national security and the free and democratic way of life our people enjoy. The spokesperson added that Taiwan will cooperate with our democratic partners around the world and contribute to peace, stability, development, and prosperity both globally and in the Indo-Pacific region.