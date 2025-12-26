TAIWAN, December 26 - President Lai meets Japanese House of Representatives Member and former Minister for Foreign Affairs Kono Taro

On the morning of December 26, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and former Minister for Foreign Affairs Kono Taro. In remarks, President Lai thanked Japan for its longstanding, strong support of Taiwan, and for repeatedly reaffirming at international venues the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The president stated that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, and expressed hope that the delegation members can help further promote the signing of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) and support Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) so that Taiwan and Japan can lead global industrial development together.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I would like to welcome Representative Kono back to Taiwan for his first visit in 11 years. To gather here with members of the House of Councillors and House of Representatives as the year draws to a close brings me a particular sense of warmth. I want to extend special gratitude to all the delegation members for their longstanding support of Taiwan. I also thank the Japanese government and Diet for repeatedly reaffirming at international venues the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which are essential elements of global security and prosperity.

Taiwan is well aware that peace cannot be left up to hope for good faith by the aggressors, and that strength is what can guarantee peace. To demonstrate our determination to protect our nation, Taiwan’s defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030. We also plan to invest NT$1.25 trillion in a special defense budget over the next eight years to construct the T-Dome and comprehensively enhance our defense resilience.

With the signing of the Taiwan-Japan Digital Trade Agreement earlier this month, we will both continue to expand exchanges in digital trade and AI, helping our industries extend their reach and increasing competitiveness. I am confident that as Taiwan serves as a global hub for the AI and semiconductor industries, collaborating with Japan, with its advantages in materials, equipment, and precision manufacturing, will certainly be a win-win scenario that benefits the whole world. I ask that the delegation members lend their voices to help promote the signing of an EPA between Taiwan and Japan and support Taiwan’s bid to join the CPTPP. By joining forces, Taiwan and Japan can lead global industrial development together.

I also want to express gratitude for Japan’s friendship toward Taiwan. This year, as Taiwan faced earthquakes and typhoons, various sectors across Japan not only offered heartfelt condolences and assistance, but the Japanese government also provided water-level observation equipment to help Taiwan enhance its disaster prevention capabilities. This bond of standing together through thick and thin is the most precious asset of the Taiwan-Japan relationship.

With the new year just a few days away, I want to thank you all for your longstanding efforts to foster the Taiwan-Japan friendship. I also ask that you convey my most sincere greetings to our friends in the Diet. I wish you all a happy new year, and may the friendship between Taiwan and Japan be everlasting.

Representative Kono then delivered remarks, expressing his great pleasure in visiting Taiwan again after 11 years. He noted that he made frequent visits to Taiwanese factories during the 1980s and 1990s, and that he still holds fond memories of the delicious longans he enjoyed in Taiwan during that time. He also mentioned that at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Taiwan’s pavilion – themed “TECH WORLD” – was very popular, and showcased Taiwan’s technological prowess.

Regarding Taiwan-Japan tourism and exchanges, Representative Kono pointed out that in 2024, the number of Taiwanese visitors to Japan exceeded 6 million. By the end of November this year, he said, that figure had already surpassed last year’s total, equivalent to one in every four people in Taiwan visiting Japan. Meanwhile, he noted, the number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan had only exceeded 1 million by the end of October this year, suggesting significant room for further growth. In terms of investment cooperation, Representative Kono stated that following the smooth operation of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s Japan plant, Taiwan’s investment in Japan reached a record high of over US$5 billion last year. He expressed confidence that investment in Japan by Taiwanese enterprises will continue to grow in the future.

Representative Kono stated that with the signing of the Taiwan-Japan Digital Trade Agreement, cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy and AI will deepen further. He also expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for lifting import restrictions on food products from five Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima. He mentioned that during this visit, he personally experienced receiving an alert from Taiwan’s earthquake early warning system. He emphasized that the people of Japan remain deeply grateful for Taiwan’s generous assistance following the March 2011 earthquake, and noted that Taiwan and Japan have established excellent cooperation mechanisms in disaster prevention and response.

Representative Kono noted that the International Horticultural Expo 2027 will be held in Yokohama, and he encouraged relevant groups from Taiwan to participate. Looking ahead, he expressed hope that Taiwan-Japan ties will continue to deepen across all areas, including the economy, trade, and reciprocal visits, to forge an even closer partnership.

The delegation also included House of Representatives Members Tanaka Kazunori, Inoue Shinji, and Makishima Karen, and House of Councillors Members Asao Keiichiro and Fujikawa Masahito. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.