Edric DiVo Announces Latest Single "Blinded by Love"

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular Haitian-American musician, songwriter, and producer Edric DiVo is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Blinded by Love." The music video dropped on his official YouTube channel on July 15 and will be seen on major TV networks such as BET and MTV. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 22.DiVo is known for his diverse style and unique sound. His passion for music started at a young age when he would sit in front of the radio and listen to different sounds and beats. This early exposure allowed him to develop a keen ear for music, and he soon began experimenting with different sounds and creating his own melodies.As he honed his craft, DiVo began to produce tracks for other artists, and his unique style quickly gained attention in the industry. In recent years, he has increasingly been focused on his own musical career, and he has already achieved success with several singles, including "Know My Name."The New Yorker's new track, "Blinded By Love," is quickly gaining popularity for its catchy melodies and soulful vocals since the release of its music video on YouTube. But what makes the track truly unique is its concept.Speaking to the media DiVo was quoted saying”The song is meant to be an intimate look at love with uplifting rhythms, an energetic cadence, and catchy, soulful vocals.The result is a fun and inspirational track with a message that resonates with listeners."My approach to music is what sets me apart," DiVo said. "I'm not just a musician. I'm an artist. I love music. It's my passion. If a song is good, I don't care what genre it is; I'll love it. I don't have a preference for a specific zone I stick with. I can change my songs to fit that diversity and just take it where I want to. From pop to rap to R&B to soul and everything else – I'm just putting out good music and good vibes." he further added.To learn more about DiVo, visit : https://edricdivo.com For updates follow him on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/EDRICDiVO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EDRICDiVO Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edricdivo

