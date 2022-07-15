Water in Texas

TEXAS, July 15 - This issue of Fiscal Notes focuses on the precious resource of water and the latest updates to the state’s water plan , overseen by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB). The plan is critical to meeting one of the TWDB's core objectives: helping Texans prepare for potential droughts of record.

Planning for drier times means innovating in the state’s water sector, including recapturing and treating wastewater for non-potable uses. Experts seem to agree that wastewater is now a resource for clean, reliable water in the Lone Star State.