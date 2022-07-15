Submit Release
Water in Texas

TEXAS, July 15 - This issue of Fiscal Notes focuses on the precious resource of water and the latest updates to the state’s water plan, overseen by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB). The plan is critical to meeting one of the TWDB's core objectives: helping Texans prepare for potential droughts of record.

Planning for drier times means innovating in the state’s water sector, including recapturing and treating wastewater for non-potable uses. Experts seem to agree that wastewater is now a resource for clean, reliable water in the Lone Star State.

A beneficiary of water, farmers markets operate statewide and are helping support the next generation of Texas farmers. Read about farmers markets in the latest Line Items dispatch.

