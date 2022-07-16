Oz Arab Media Partners with 2022 Lebanese Film Festival Australia Oz Arab Media Logo

BANKSTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True to their word to support the Arab communities in Australia and abroad, Oz Arab Media – the leading Arabic Ethnic online news platform publishing Arab, Australian, and International news in Arabic and in English - have extended a hand of partnership to the Lebanese Film Festival Australia (LFF) for 2022.

Celebrating its belated 10th Anniversary, after two years of postponement due to COVID, LFF Australia will kick off with its iconic Opening Night event on Thursday, 18 August at the Bryan Brown Theatre in Bankstown, of which the Oz Arab Media team will have the pleasure of attending, followed by two weeks of film screenings across Sydney, and closing on Saturday, 2 September.

LFF Australia will then commence its national tour from September through to December with screenings in Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Regional New South Wales. Dates and venues are yet to be announced.

Hosting its inaugural edition in 2012, LFF has been built from the ground up and has grown into a national film event, attracting thousands of diverse film patrons across Australia in a dedicated celebration of Lebanese cinema.

Co-founded in 2011 by Camille Lattouf, Jessica Khoury and Julia Lattouf, the Lebanese Film Festival (LFF) Association Incorporated is a NSW registered non-profit and proud Bankstown-based organisation that runs the Lebanese Film Festival Australia (LFF) event annually.

Under the Patronage of Bryan Brown AM, the Lebanese Film Festival Association is run by a Committee of eight members, who have a strong passion for the arts, culture, film and community and grassroots initiatives.

Over the years, the Lebanese Film Festival Australia has played an important role in showcasing Lebanese Cinema, and in particular, being a premier cultural event to South-Western Sydney and Bankstown.

During this time, LFF Australia has showcased over 250 films, provided over $60,000 of in-kind and monetary support to local filmmakers, hosted key international and Lebanese film industry personnel, Oz Arab Media’s partnership with LFF Australia aims to showcase its commitment to supporting diverse culture and the arts across the Arab and Lebanese Diaspora in Australia. Its support will also see further amplification of LFF Australia, providing utmost coverage nationally through its channels, and further compliment LFF Australia’s objective to support economic and cultural growth across City of Canterbury Bankstown and Sydney as a whole.

LFF Australia tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks. For more information, visit lff.org.au