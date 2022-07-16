Submit Release
Alaskans will Start Receiving the 2022 PFD on September 20th

July 15, 2022, (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends will begin September 20th, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. It will be a single payment to all eligible Alaskans with applications that have been approved by September 9th and selected direct deposit on their application. Those that filed a paper application or requested a paper check will be distributed starting the week of October 3rd. The direct deposit distribution will take place approximately three weeks before the traditional distribution in early October.

“Alaskans have waited seven long years to receive a fair and sizable dividend, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs, like food and medicine. We need to stop determining what amount the PFD will be using an arbitrary political process. Alaskans deserve a constitutional amendment that protects the PFD from politicians and special interests, and sets out a funding formula we can all count on.”

The Permanent Fund Division is busy preparing this year’s dividend for September 20th. While some Alaskans were hoping for an earlier distribution, the division needs adequate time to process as many outstanding applications as possible and to screen out fraudulent applications.

This FAQ sheet answers many common questions about this year’s PFD.

Governor Dunleavy made the announcement this afternoon in a video message to Alaskans on his official Facebook page.

If you have additional questions about your 2022 PFD, please contact the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division.

