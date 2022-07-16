Submit Release
RE: Highway closure // RT 78 Alburgh

Vermont Electric has completed repairs and Vermont Route 78 has reopened.

 

From: Kamerling, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 15, 2022 2:55 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Highway closure // RT 78 Alburgh

 

VSP NEWS RELEASE INCIDENT – MV Crash – RT 78 CLOSED

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

VT RT 78 in Alburg is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash involving a truck which has struck a utility pole causing lines to come down.

 

GICSD is currently on scene and investigating the incident.

 

Please seek an alternate route.

 

 

 

 

       

 

RE: Highway closure // RT 78 Alburgh

