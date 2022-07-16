RE: Highway closure // RT 78 Alburgh
Vermont Electric has completed repairs and Vermont Route 78 has reopened.
VSP NEWS RELEASE – INCIDENT – MV Crash – RT 78 CLOSED
VT RT 78 in Alburg is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash involving a truck which has struck a utility pole causing lines to come down.
GICSD is currently on scene and investigating the incident.
Please seek an alternate route.