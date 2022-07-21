Sherri Murphy, Highly-Renowned Celebrity Relationship Expert, Explores the Impact Technology has on Relationships

Sherri Murphy

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Murphy, The Unrivaled Celebrity Relationship Expert, has some poignant thoughts on the impact of technology on relationships in today's world.

Due to isolation, people turned to computers and phones as their primary source of entertainment during the pandemic. In addition, people were using technology out of necessity during this time to not only work but also to purchase food and socialize, resulting in an excessive new way of life.

"Everyone is on their phones. It's just a common issue seen everywhere you look. It's perfectly normal to see a group of people at dinner with several people on their phones," says Murphy.

"Technology was a connector, refuge, and even lifeline for most of us during the pandemic," writes Michelle Drouin, a Ph.D. A psychology professor at Purdue University from an article published on Self.com. Despite the pandemic, there seems to be a disconnect; for example, when a couple is dining, one person is on their phone, and the other wishes they were not. "Even if it's only a momentary experience, it can feel like rejection. It sends a signal to your partner that you're choosing your phone over them," continues Drouin.

Setting non-confrontational boundaries may be the best advice for couples. Limiting social media scrolling time and keeping phones away from the dinner table are two examples of technology restrictions.

"People are zoned out and disconnected. Many have a hard time connecting with people, establishing romantic relationships or any relationship and don't even realize how rude they are being. My advice is. Go to dinner and turn off your phone. Look the person in the eye and listen to them," concludes Murphy.

In retrospect, people are going to do what works best for their relationship; however, if there is a disconnect in the relationship due to the impact of technology, it is imperative that their partner take this into account for the sake of the relationship.

