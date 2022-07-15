Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022


MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (10 bills)

  1. S. 144 – Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act (Sen. Feinstein – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 1286 – Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Hoyer – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3222 – Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Sewell – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 4404 – Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
  6. H.R. 6337 – Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 7002 – Gateway Solidarity Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 7025 – Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
  9. H.R. 7693 – National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Rep. Westerman – Natural Resources)
  10. H.Res. 1130 – Expressing support for the sovereign decision of Finland and Sweden to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as well as calling on all members of NATO to ratify the protocols of accession swiftly, as amended (Rep. Keating – Foreign Affairs)
TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 8373 – Right to Contraception Act (Rep. Manning – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Supply

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, July 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 8294 and H.R. 8373.  Amendments to H.R. 8294 were due to Rules on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.  
Announcements can be found on the Rules Committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

