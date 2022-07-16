Three Judges Appointed to Ohio Courts

Judge-designates Anita Bechmann, Jason Despetorich, and Julie Schafer

Three new judges will take the bench on Aug. first, following appointments today: Julie Schafer to the Medina County Domestic Relations Court; Anita Bechmann to the Clermont County Municipal Court; and Jason Despetorich to the common pleas and domestic relations courts in Hocking County.

Julie A. Schafer most recently served as a trial magistrate for Summit County Domestic Relations Court. She is a former Ninth District Court of Appeals judge, having written over 400 opinions in cases from Medina, Wayne, Lorain, and Summit counties. The former Akron municipal judge has also worked as a court-appointed special advocate, guardian ad litem, and private attorney.

Schafer fills the seat of Judge Mary Novack, who died in February. Schafer must run for election in November to complete the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

Anita M. Bechmann will be elevated from magistrate to judge for Clermont County Municipal Court following her appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Bechmann has served as a magistrate for seven years. Prior to that, she was a staff attorney for the municipal and juvenile courts in Clermont County. She has worked as a Clermont County public defender, a court-appointed attorney for the juvenile court, a private attorney, mediator, and arbitrator.

Bechmann fills an opening left by Judge Kevin Miles, who was named to the Clermont County Common Pleas Court in March. Bechmann must win election in November to finish the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2027.

Jason M. Despetorich has run a private practice devoted to criminal and domestic relations law for the past 15 years. He has primarily handled cases in Hocking Fairfield, and Franklin counties. His appointment to the Hocking County Common Pleas Court, General and Domestic Relations divisions follows the retirement Judge John Wallace in March.

Despetorich must win election in November to keep the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024.