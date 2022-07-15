Submit Release
RECAP: Governor Newsom’s Final Day in DC Highlights California’s Pivotal Role on the National and Global Stage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Gavin Newsom’s final day in Washington, D.C. included meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment, showcasing California’s vital national and global role.

Governor Newsom started his final day in DC with a meeting of global significance. He met with Huang Runqiu, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment to further California’s climate partnership with China.

  • The meeting comes after California and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year to advance ongoing climate cooperation. At the meeting, the Governor and the Minister agreed to accelerate action on an ambitious work plan that includes initiatives to protect biodiversity, reduce methane emissions and air pollution, and promote clean energy development.

Governor Newsom meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the California Delegation.

The Governor then headed back to Capitol Hill to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the California House Delegation. Much of the conversation between Governor Newsom and California’s Congressmembers focused on the devastating impacts of climate change – from wildfire to drought to extreme heat.

  • Governor Newsom and the Delegation reaffirmed their commitment to protecting womens’ right to choose, advancing life-saving gun safety measures and doubling down on efforts to house more Californians. Specifically, the group discussed CARE Court, Governor Newsom’s proposal for housing and services serving people experiencing mental health and substance use crises.
  • Meeting with Speaker Pelosi, Governor Newsom offered his full support for her robust progressive agenda to lower health care costs, increase worker pay and protect Californians from the impacts of worsening climate change, namely drought and wildfire.

The Governor’s last stop in DC was with California’s own Vice President Kamala Harris. Governor Newsom and Vice President Harris had lunch and discussed Governor Newsom’s unwavering support for the Administration and how California can press forward on the Biden Administration’s key social policy and climate priorities.

