House Democrats Vote to Protect Reproductive Health Care Access; Stand Against Overturn of Roe

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and overturn the Constitutional right to abortion has already seen nearly a dozen states criminalize abortion and advance anti-choice legislation championed by extremist Republicans across the country, impacting millions of vulnerable Americans. House Democrats are committed to our work to protect reproductive health care access for the American people, who broadly oppose Roe's reversal. Today, House Democrats once-again passed the Women’s Health Protection Act to ensure women have the right to make their own health care decisions without the interference of politicians. House Democrats also passed the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act which ensures Americans can travel safely to states where legal abortion care is accessible and would prevent retaliation under anti-choice state laws passed by Republicans. House Democrats will not waver in our commitment to ensuring America’s women have health care access and reproductive choice. Building on these votes, earlier today, I announced the House will vote next week on the Right to Contraception Act to protect in federal statute the rights enshrined in Griswold v. Connecticut and in Eisenstadt v. Baird. House Democrats will continue to defend the rights of American women to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives, including whether to become pregnant and have children.

House Democrats also took action on legislation to address gun violence, passing the bipartisan Active Shooter Alert Act on Tuesday. This bill is a critical step in keeping our communities safe, by helping local law enforcement send out AMBER-style alert warnings when there is an active shooting incident. The House also made clear its commitment to our men and women in uniform, passing a bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 that will make our nation safer, secure key American interests abroad, and ensure members of our military have the necessary resources to protect our homeland.

In addition, I remain focused on passing a bipartisan, bicameral Conference report on legislation to Make It In America as soon as possible. This critical measure will tackle inflation by strengthening our supply chains, bolstering democratic manufacturing, and boosting our global competitiveness. I am hopeful we can advance legislation to invest in our manufacturing sector and strengthen our domestic supply chain as soon as possible – this is a matter of national security and the American people expect us to get this done.

I look forward to continuing to work with my Congressional colleagues For The People.

Steny H. Hoyer

