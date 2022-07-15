20220627-national-hiv-testing-day-pr

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, joined by State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, held a press conference at Tampa General Hospital in honor of National HIV Testing Day (NHTD). This annual observance encourages people to be aware of their HIV status and provides an opportunity to recognize community partners for making HIV testing simple, accessible, affordable, and routine.

“The fight against HIV/AIDS is a great example of how our state is a positive force for so many,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez said. “Our shared goal of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic starts with Floridians getting tested. Just last year, Florida received $10.6 million in funding to expand HIV/AIDS testing and prevention because we firmly believe Floridians shouldn’t have to take on this fight alone.”

"I appreciate the Lieutenant Governor's partnership in closing the gap on access to HIV testing, and we are committed to reducing the burden of HIV among Floridians." said State Surgeon General Ladapo. "The Florida Department of Health supports more than 1,600 HIV test sites that provide fast, free, and confidential tests.”

In addition to testing, the Department provides pre-exposure prophylaxis, better known as PrEP, at no cost through all our county health departments. Our Test and Treat program also provides immediate access to treatment for those who test positive or return to care after a service gap. And for longer-term assistance, our AIDS Drug Assistance Program, better known as ADAP, provides access to medications and vaccines to qualifying people with HIV.

This NHTD, the Department wants to ensure everyone knows that taking an HIV test is easy and fast. Knowing your HIV status can help you practice healthier habits and live your best life.

For more information, visit KnowYourHIVStatus.com or call 1-800-FLA-AIDS; en Español, 1-800-545-SIDA; in Creole, 1-800-AIDS-101.

