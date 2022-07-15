Kispiox First Nation, B.C. enter cannabis agreement

CANADA, July 15 - Kispiox First Nation and the Province of B.C. have reached an agreement supporting Kispiox’s interests in the cannabis economy.

Section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act authorizes the Province to enter into agreements with Indigenous Nations, providing a mechanism for meaningful government-to-government dialogue and collaboration. This agreement establishes some variation from the provincial cannabis framework for Kispiox’s cannabis pursuits, while maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

“This agreement is another significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “It shows that by working together in respect and partnership, both Kispiox and B.C. governments can achieve our goals for regulated cannabis.”

The agreement supports Kispiox’s interests in pursuing cannabis ventures and affirms each government’s common policy objectives relating to public health and safety, social responsibility, protecting young people, deterring illicit activity and supporting socio-economic development.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction,” said Chief Councillor Cameron Stevens. “We anticipate this venture being the first of many positive opportunities our council has been working toward during this term of office.”

To further the development of a strong cannabis industry, the Province introduced a B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program in January 2022. New programs for direct delivery and farm-gate sales will launch later this year.

Learn More:

For information on cannabis regulation in B.C., visit: https://www.cannabis.gov.bc.ca

For information on the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program, visit: https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP