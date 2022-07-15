Construction starts on 75 new long-term care beds in Nelson

CANADA, July 15 - Dr. Shallen Letwin, vice-president, clinical operations, Interior Health South –

“Long-term care is a vital part of the continuum of services we provide, as are the important community services that will be brought together at this new location. We are excited about the partnerships that have moved this project forward, and I want to thank everyone involved for bringing us to this important milestone.”

Endre Lillejord, Golden Life Management –

“We are thrilled to begin our second development in Nelson and are proud to extend our long-lasting partnerships with Interior Health and Columbia Basin Trust. This development showcases our commitment to providing state-of-the-art care environments for seniors that support the resident, their family, and the community.”

Johnny Strilaeff, CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“We are proud to partner with Golden Life Management to develop new, safe and supportive residences for Nelson and area seniors, now and into the future. This is a significant investment, and we are thrilled to work with Interior Health to ensure seniors in the region receive the care they need without having to leave the community.”

Suzan Hewat, chair, West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District –

“Improving access to care for all residents of the West Kootenay Boundary is a priority for our board, so we are excited to be able to support this new long-term care home, as well as the Nelson Health Campus building. Having more long-term care beds available in the Nelson area is going to be great for the community and will help seniors receive care closer to home.”

John Dooley, mayor of Nelson –

“Moving this project forward puts the vision of a Nelson Health Campus one step closer to reality. This addresses the need for long-term care beds for Nelson and improves access to community services. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for keeping this much-needed facility front and centre.”